DRUMMOND — For the second straight week Drummond-Philipsburg faced an undefeated playoff-caliber team and for the second straight week the Titans turned them away.
The Titans defeated Ennis Friday night in Drummond 34-18, giving them sole possession of first place in the 8-man South Central conference as the season begins to make the turn toward the postseason.
The Mustangs took an early lead when Clintin Buyan hit Nicholas Johnson with a 53-yard scoring pass. They missed the two-point run but led 6-0.
The Titans responded with a sustained drive of just over five minutes that culminated in a Tyler Burden one-yard run. He converted the two-point run to give Flint Creek the 8-6 lead.
It was a lead they would never relinquish.
Burden went on to score four more touchdowns in the game, carrying the ball 39 times for 457 yards. His performance came when the Titans needed it most.
“They were just coming hard and they were keying hard on Andrew (Tallon) and I so we were cutting it back,” said the senior running back. “Our line did awesome, I can’t stress enough how much work those guys do up there blocking for us. It’s awesome.”
In the loss, Ennis’ Buyan had a solid game passing, throwing two more scoring passes to Johnson and Kramer.
“This was a good game. Two really good teams,” reflected Titans head coach Jason Ostler of the win. “(We were) just trying to find that spot where we had the numbers advantage and workin’ it.”
For Mustang head coach Mike Speck, his thoughts were more introspective and sure that these two teams could very well meet again.
“We played hard and played for pride there at the end," he said. "A couple of missed tackles and this would be a closer game. (There were) a lot of missed assignments in the red zone and we just couldn’t pound the ball in.”
Ennis falls to 4-1 on the year and in conference play, hosting Deer Lodge next week.
Flint Creek’s homecoming victory improves them to 5-0 on the year, 4-0 against South Central foes. They will head to Cascade next week.
