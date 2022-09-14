HAYS — The Hays-Lodgepole football team has canceled its 8-Man football season due to lack of numbers, the school announced Wednesday.

"Due to extenuating circumstances which led to low participation for our Football program we have had to cancel the season," the Thunderbirds announced on their Facebook page.

Hays-Lodgepole was scheduled to play at Shelby on Friday.

Also Wednesday, Roundup announced it would have to forfeit its game against Glasgow due to low roster numbers and illness.

