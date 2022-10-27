MISSOULA — Playoff football is coming back to St. Ignatius.
The Bulldogs, the West No. 1 seed, will host a postseason game for the first time in 21 years when they take on East No. 3 seed Circle at 1 p.m. Saturday. Their last home playoff contest came in 2001, a loss to Florence while playing in Class B.
Their historic season also included winning the Western B title, their first conference title in 21 seasons. That 2001 District 6-B title was their first league championship since 1988, snapping a mere 13-year drought.
In winning the conference crown, the Bulldogs went 8-0 to post their first undefeated regular season in 34 years. They also went 8-0 in that 1988 season, beat Corvallis in the first round but lost at Choteau in the quarterfinals.
It all amounts to a continued fervor in the town of about 800 people on the Flathead Reservation. The home playoff game comes exactly one week after the St. Ignatius boys cross country team won the second team state title in school history in any sport.
“It gives me goosebumps,” second-year coach Carson Oakland said about hosting a playoff game. “Our community is very supportive and deserves to have a home playoff game. They’ve had our backs since I got here. It’s awesome for the kids and the community.”
The Bulldogs brought back the head coach from the 2001 team, Justin Krantz, to talk to the team prior to last week’s 58-0 win over then-undefeated Superior in the conference title game. Assistant coach Brian Morton played on that 2001 team, while assistant coach Cheyenne McClure, the father of quarterback Kellen McClure, was coaching on that team.
Kellen McClure has guided the state’s best offense as a rare fourth-year starting quarterback. The Bulldogs have scored 509 points in eight games, an average of 63.6 points per game. They have a similarly strong defense that’s given up just 102 points. That creates a point differential of plus-407, the second best in any class.
McClure has thrown for 1,346 yards and 26 touchdowns against two interceptions in the uptempo offense behind an entirely new offensive line featuring seniors Chance Bockman and Carmine Adams and junior Jak Starkel. He’s the team’s No. 3 leading rusher with 266 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Canyon Sargent leads with 838 yards and 17 scores on the ground.
Senior Kenny Ness paces the team in receptions (26), receiving yards (455) and touchdown catches (eight). Senior Bryce Umphrey brings versatility, ranking second in receiving yards and rushing yards.
Sargent leads the defense in tackles (107), TFLs (14), sacks (four), forced fumbles (three) and defensive touchdowns (three). Izeyk Umphrey has a team-best seven interceptions.
Those numbers have come with their offense playing all 48 minutes only twice and their defense doing that only three times, Oakland noted. Their large early leads have paved the way for younger players on the 23-man roster, up from 21 last year, to gain experience.
“Our guys are so selfless,” he said. “They don’t care who has the most tackles, don’t care who has the most touchdowns. They just care about winning. It says a lot about their maturity and how close of a group they are. They’re making a lot of people proud.”
Last year, the Bulldogs beat Joliet in the first round on the road for their first playoff win since 1988. It was their second playoff trip in Oakland’s second year of his first head coaching job.
The Bulldogs made the playoffs in 2019 and 2020 but lost in the first round under former coach Tyler Murray, who’s now leading Class A East Helena. The 2019 playoff berth snapped an 18-year drought and came in their third year after moving from Class B to 8-Man.
If the Bulldogs keep winning, they’ll host playoff games through the semifinals. They would have to go on the road for only the championship game if Flint Creek makes the title game from the other side of the bracket.
St. Ignatius will get to test itself against tougher competition in the playoffs after Flint Creek, which has won three of the past five state titles, moved from the Western 8-Man to the Central 8-Man. Thompson Falls, the 2021 state champion, moved from the conference up to Class B.
Circle is 5-3 and has won three games in a row after a 2-3 start. Oakland knows about the toughness and physicality of eastern Montana kids from having played high school football at Class A Glendive before he went to play college football at Dickinson State.
He credits the eight seniors for getting the team to buy in to things, like being in the weight room over the summer, after they graduated nine seniors from last year. They are WR/LB Bryce Umphrey, RB/LB Canyon Sargent, QB/DB Kellen McClure, TE/LB Kenny Ness, OL/LB Chance Bockman, OL/DL Carmine Adams, OL/DL Nic Frost and OL/DL Winter Gopher.
“I'm feeling good heading into the playoffs,” Oakland said. “The kids are focused. It always helps having experience coming back from last year. That's a huge thing.
“We have very good leadership with our seniors. They've done a good job of setting a foundation of how to be good student-athletes. They're responsible, respectful and focus a lot on the little things. That school culture translates to success on the football field.”
Around the area
Including St. Ignatius, 19 area teams have earned postseason berths. Two of them, Hamilton and Polson in Class A, are off this week as they’ve gotten byes into the quarterfinals.
Noxon (6-2) at Valier (7-2), 6 p.m. Friday: Led by first-year coach Lucas MacArthur, Noxon’s only losses came to playoff qualifiers Hot Springs, 38-26, and Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, 62-19. Valier’s only losses came to conference champions Roy-Winifred, 36-14, and Big Sandy, 67-0.
Great Falls CMR (3-6) at Missoula Sentinel (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday: The two-time defending champion Spartans have rebounded from both their losses with a win. Their only losses are to the teams who finished above them in the conference standings: Helena High and Helena Capital. Led by RB/WR Adam Jones, a Montana State commit, Sentinel is averaging 34.6 points per game and is giving up 19.4. CMR Is led by QB Cole Taylor, who is also an MSU commit.
Missoula Big Sky (3-6) at Gallatin (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday: Gallatin won 46-6 in the season opener in the third-year program’s first trip to Missoula. Big Sky, led by QB Drew Martins and RB Joey Sandberg, is one of two AA playoff teams with a negative point differential (143 scored, 347 allowed).
Billings Senior (3-6) at Kalispell Glacier (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday: Led by QB Gage Sliter, Glacier has the top scoring offense in Class AA (427 points) and No. 2 point differential (plus-211). The Wolfpack’s three losses came by a combined 18 points against the three teams above them in the standings. Senior has a negative point differential, scoring 183 and allowing 212.
Frenchtown (6-3) at Dillon (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Dillon’s only loss came on the road to defending state champ Hamilton, 34-7. Frenchtown is the only team to play Hamilton within a single-digit result, losing 27-20 on the road.
Miles City (5-4) at Columbia Falls (6-2), 1 p.m. Saturday: Columbia Falls’ only two losses came to the West’s top two seeds: 32-31 to Polson and 23-7 to Hamilton. Miles City is 0-4 against teams with a winning record.
Whitefish (6-3) at Havre (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday: Whitefish ended the regular season with back-to-back losses to Columbia Falls, 24-20, and Polson, 34-27, after a 6-1 start. Havre had won four consecutive games before a 3-0 loss last week to Laurel (7-2).
Libby (4-5) at Laurel (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday: Libby won two of its final four games to earn the West’s seventh and final playoff seed. Laurel’s only losses came to the East’s top two seeds: 24-3 to Lewistown and 38-3 to Billings Central.
Manhattan (5-3) at Bigfork (8-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: Bigfork’s 343 points scored are the second most in Class B and its 67 points allowed are the fewest in Class B. Manhattan won its final three games, including a win over playoff qualifier Jefferson, after a 2-3 start to the year.
Whitehall (6-2) at Florence (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday: Defending state champ Florence has the No. 3 scoring offense in Class B (325 points) but lost 34-27 to Jefferson and 20-19 to Bigfork, the latter preventing the Falcons from winning the Western B. Whitehall’s only losses came to teams who finished above them in the Southern B: 42-7 to Jefferson and 35-14 to Townsend.
Eureka (6-3) at Jefferson (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday: Eureka’s only losses to in-state opponents came to teams who finished above them in the Western B: 48-15 to Florence and 39-0 to Bigfork. Jefferson took Western B champ Bigfork to overtime before losing 21-14.
Loyola Sacred Heart (4-5) at Townsend (6-2), 1 p.m. Saturday: Loyola is 0-5 against teams with a winning record. Townsend’s only loss had been to defending champ Florence, 34-31, before losing to non-playoff qualifier Big Timber, 33-27, in its regular-season finale.
Park City (3-4) at Flint Creek (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday in Philipsburg: Flint Creek, which has won three of the past five state titles and played in four of the past five title games, is tied for the No. 2 scoring offense in 8-Man (482 points) while playing in a new conference. Park City won three of its final five games after a 0-2 start to the season.
Forsyth (4-2) at Superior (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday: Superior is tied for the No. 2 scoring offense in 8-Man (482 points) and suffered its only loss to undefeated Western 8-Man champion St. Ignatius, 58-0. Forsyth has scored just 156 points this year.
Charlo (6-3) at Belt (8-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: Charlo’s only losses came to teams who earned No. 1 or No. 2 playoff seeds: Flint Creek 60-24, St. Ignatius 44-0 and Superior 56-32. Belt’s 60 points allowed are the second fewest in 8-Man to go with 309 points scored.
Chester-Joplin-Inverness (6-2) at Hot Springs (6-2), 1 p.m. Saturday: Hot Springs has won six in a row after a 0-2 start to capture the Western 6-Man title. Chester-Joplin-Inverness earned the No. 3 seed out of the competitive Central conference.
