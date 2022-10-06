Deer Lodge athletic director Bob Schalk confirmed Thursday evening that Andrew Verlanic is no longer the Wardens head football coach after two and a half seasons.
Schalk declined to comment on the cause, citing personnel matters, but he confirmed that effective immediately, assistant coach Mac Bignell would take over as head coach for the rest of the season. Both Verlanic and Bignell were former standouts at Drummond and played at Montana State.
On Wednesday, Verlanic gave an interview to the Deer Lodge News Network addressing changes that had been made to seating arrangements at home games and that veered into a larger discussion of the program and community support. As of Thursday evening, Verlanic had not responded to interview requests by 406mtsports.com.
Verlanic was hired just days before the 2020 season, but Deer Lodge played just two games at the Class B varsity level in 2020 before dropping to a JV schedule, where it remained through 2021. In February, the Wardens received MHSA approval to return as a varsity program, but in the 8-man classification instead.
The Wardens are 0-6 this season and have been outscored 335-30 during losses to Seeley-Swan, Drummond-Philipsburg, Cascade, Choteau, Sheridan and Ennis. They have a bye this week and then close the regular season with games at Simms and against Lone Peak.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.