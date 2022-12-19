DRUMMOND — The Drummond-Philipsburg football co-op is no more after nine seasons.
The Montana High School Association denied a renewal of the co-op, which played under the name Flint Creek Titans, on Monday, according to the Flint Creek Courier. The newspaper obtained the letter that the MHSA sent to Philipsburg Schools Superintendent Tom Gates and Drummond Schools Superintendent Dean Phillips.
"After reviewing the projected participation numbers each school has submitted, I have denied your schools' request to continue the cooperative sponsorship for football," the letter read. "I denied the request because of the estimated number of students that would be participating on the co‐op team over the next several years. The numbers would be 26 and 29, respectively. The numbers are over the average size of an Eight‐Player football team’s roster, which averages 21 participants.
"You can appeal my decision to deny your application to the MHSA Executive Board. The next opportunity for appeal would be during the Board's meeting on January 14 in Missoula. Please contact me with any questions you may have, and we can coordinate a time on January 14 if you wish to appeal my decision to the Executive Board."
They plan to challenge the ruling.
"He denied it, so we’ll have to appeal it at the Executive Board Meeting in Missoula January 14, 2023," Phillips told the Courier. "The hearing on the 14th is a public hearing, so … I do hope that the MHSA is prepared to have a large meeting room because there could quite possibly be a large number of community members from Drummond and Philipsburg filling that meeting room."
Gates believes Philipsburg would be hit much harder than Drummond if the decision isn't overturned.
"I'm at a loss for words," he told the Courier. "It's just the wrong decision plain and simple. This decision creates the exact opposite of what the MHSA vision and mission of why co-ops are needed in the first place. Pburg will struggle to offer a six-man team for at least the next three years, so I can't see why we wouldn't stay co-oped for at least another three years.
“Basically, we believe it's the wrong decision at this time.”
Flint Creek has made the 8-Man state championship game four times since forming the co-op. The Titans won state crowns in 2017, 2018 and 2020 under former coach Mike Cutler.
They lost in the title contest in 2021 and were beaten in this year's quarterfinals by eventual state champion Belt under current coach Jason Ostler. This was their first season in the newly created Central conference after previously playing in the Western conference.
Before the co-op was formed, Drummond won five state championships over a seven-year period. The Trojans were victorious in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2009. Philipsburg had never made the state title game.
The schools separated by 27 miles had been bitter rivals before they formed the co-op in 2014. They were in danger of having to drop to 6-Man football if they didn't merge together.
