HELENA — The 2022 season was one for the ages for the Belt Huskies, who rode a dominating defense to their second state championship in the past 28 years.

You don't normally associate 8-man football with defense, but the Huskies actually had the fewest points allowed out of any team, regardless of classification, in the state.

Belt was the only team in Montana high school football to hold its opponents under 100 total points. The final number was 84 points allowed, which over a 12-game season is seven points allowed per game. The Huskies pitched five shutouts along the way to winning their first state title since 1994.

It's not easy to win a title in 8-man football, especially with so many established powers. Belt, like many of the contenders this season, will have to replace a bevy of veterans. That's just high school football, but all the usual names should be involved in the chase for the crown, as well as a brand new kid on the block in Manhattan Christian, which is an intriguing addition as its own program.

2023 champion: Belt

2023 Storylines:

Starting with the defending champs, Belt will have some work to do and head coach Matt Triplett knows it.

"We lost a bunch of seniors that made our defense great," the Belt head coach said. "We were solid on both sides of the ball and we had a lot of depth. This year, we'll be a little bit different and we have a lot less experience."

One key player that does return is Ethan Triplett, an all-state wide receiver and linebacker for the Huskies. The Huskies will have a new starting quarterback in Reese Paulson, who was the backup last season, as well as being a defensive starter in the secondary.

"Reese was a guy that really came on in the playoffs," Triplett said. "He was second-team all-conference, but he showed what he can do and he's played quarterback for the past few years. He's ready."

Yet, Belt will be replacing its entire offensive line and most of its defensive line. And while Triplett likes his team and the guys that have played, sometimes you don't really know what you have until you play the game.

An early-season showdown

One of the top contenders in 8-man is expected to be Fairview. The Warriors were a semifinalist last season and lost 54-48 to St. Ignatius, leaving them one game short of a title tilt with Belt, which would have been a rematch from the 2022 season opener.

The two teams met in Havre and played at Montana State Northern's stadium. Belt won the game, but there will be a rematch this weekend in Winifred between two likely 8-man title contenders.

Of course, Fairview graduated Hunter Sharbono, who is now playing for Montana State, but the cupboard is far from bare. The 8-3 Warriors return starting quarterback Jeffrey Tjelde, who directed an offense that averaged 49.2 points and scored 50 or more seven times in 11 outings.

Deacon Gackle is another returner to know. He was a big contributor last season and should be vital as a safety/tight end. In all, the Warriors graduated just five seniors from last season's team.

More 8-man teams to watch

For a time, it looked like the Flint Creek co-op might go away, before the MHSA reversed course, allowing the Drummond/Philipsburgh schools to stay combined for football, at least for one more season.

On the field, the co-op has been wildly successful and despite a number of veterans leaving, the Titans should be in the mix after a quarterfinal loss to Belt a year ago. Ennis will be another team in the South Central division that should be in the mix, despite the loss of star Nicholas Johnson. Clintin Buyan and Cole Kramer will lead the way for the Mustangs, a quarterfinalist in 2022.

In the Eastern C, Culbertson is actually the defending champion, besting Fairview for the division title. The Cowboys lost star running back Kobe Nickoloff and also wide receiver/tight end Payton Perkins. However, Culbertson does return starting quarterback Bridger Salvevold as well as wide receiver Reese Moon, tight end Mark Kirkaldie and Nyreece Halvorson.

Like Fairview, Culbertson will also face a Northern C rival in the opening week. The Cowboys will host Chinook after dropping the opener against the Sugarbeeters last season. Speaking of the Northern C, Fort Benton will be a team to watch, as will quarterback/linebacker Cade Ball. He was second-team all-conference at quarterback and an all-state linebacker.

Out in the Western 8-man division, Superior is a team to watch. Jaxson Green returns after splitting time at quarterback last season and should have the job all to himself. One of his top targets will be Lucas Kovalsky, a two-way starter that also returns from last year's 9-2 squad. St. Ignatius also shouldn't be dismissed after its 11-1 runner-up campaign, despite the need to replace most of its starting lineup.

Even more 8-man realignment

Over the past decade, realignment has been a constant in 8-man football. Thompson Falls went up after a state title back in 2021, and Flint Creek nearly did too. Joilet is another program that's playing 11-man football, and Fairview, it's Class B for everything but the gridiron. Wibaux, a 2014 8-man state champion, will return to its traditional home in the Eastern-C 8-man division, bumping back up after a few years at 6-man.

Superior is playing football on its own this year as Alberton is playing 6-man on its own. In another change, Manhattan Christian is making its own foray into football. The basketball powerhouse used to partner with Manhattan for football and was part of a state title team in Class B in 2021.

But the Eagles have branched out on their own and will play their first 8-man contest on Aug. 26 against Lone Peak.