MISSOULA – An overnight rain system that turned the streets of western Montana into a sheet of ice wasn’t going to stop the Flint Creek co-op family and fans from making their presence known in Missoula on Saturday morning.
From the Holiday Inn downtown, the MHSA hosted a public meeting that would decide the fate of the Drummond-Philipsburg football program — either continue with the dissolution or come to terms on a renewal. The fully loaded boardroom burst into a round of applause in the end.
In an anonymous decision, the Flint Creek co-op will live on! 🏈 ⚔️— Lucas Semb (@Lucas_Semb) January 14, 2023
They get at least one more year and the MHSA plans to form a committee that will help with these meetings in the future. pic.twitter.com/VMuhLe7K64
In a unanimous 7-0 decision, the board chose to renew the team for one more season with the stipulation the MHSA will form a committee with the goal of creating a black and white, objective rubric as to what qualifies or disqualifies teams from being a co-op in the future.
“Definitely happy with the outcome and I definitely think there needs to be methods in place so schools know exactly what those criteria are (to be a co-op) moving forward,” Drummond superintendent Dean Phillips told 406mtsports.com. “Currently the criteria is pretty subjective and it’s truly hard to know how to address that so I think the committee is a great idea.”
In December, MHSA executive director Brian Michelotti denied the co-op’s application for renewal, citing roster size as the reason for the decision in his letter to the two schools, Philipsburg and Drummond.
An emotional Phillips was the first to address the MHSA board in Saturday’s meeting, and was sure to touch on just why their roster numbers are elevated.
“It’s easy to say our success is because of our roster size,” Phillips said to the room, as the Titans have won three state titles in their existence and finished runner-up in a fourth appearance. “But we think it’s the other way around. We think our roster size has grown because of our success.”
There were four key aspects that Phillips hit on during his presentation to defend the growing size of the co-op’s roster — the first being exceptional coaches.
Jim Oberweiser was the first head coach of the Titans program and became the winningest in the history of Class C 8-player football in Montana. From there, success bred success, another reason Phillips said the program continues to grow.
Their students want to be a part of the winning culture that Flint Creek football offers. Winning and culture separately were reasons No. 2 and No. 3 while community engagement was No. 4.
Phillips cited driving into town and seeing billboards that let you know “you’re in Titans country.” The team is more than just a football team, but a pillar of two communities that have grown from hatred to togetherness.
Granite School superintendent Tom Gates was the next to speak, and his focus was on the detriment a dissolution would have on the Philipsburg community. While Drummond would survive, and still likely be able to field a team, Granite would suffer.
“This wouldn’t hurt P-Burg (Philipsburg),” Gates began. “It would end it.”
Gates called upon the crowd, asking families that were considering moving their kids to a different school district to raise their hands.
A handful of arms went up, eliciting Gates to expound upon the negative impact those moves would have.
Not only would the Prospectors be losing football athletes to different communities, but their siblings would likely be on the move, too. That would have a trickle-down effect on all of Granite’s athletic programs.
Sean Smith, a Flint Creek co-op father, spoke of his specific situation that was not unique to just his family; his example was just one of many.
“I have a daughter that plays basketball there and my son plays football,” Smith said. “He’s in eighth grade and she’s 16 so she’s a sophomore and we are on the line because if I have to move my son, I can’t have one going to P-Burg and one going to Anaconda. So now I have to make a decision as a family, which ultimately would affect the girls basketball and volleyball … I’m glad with what they came up with today.”
MHSA board member John Fitzgerald, also the head football coach and superintendent at Red Lodge, was the first to approve of the team’s renewal and suggest the motion of creating the future committee whose purpose will be to create guidelines as to who does and doesn’t qualify to be a co-op.
The remainder of the board agreed upon his motion, giving the Titans new life.
What it meant to the community was more than the round of applause that filled the room could describe.
“I know both communities very intimately. I’ve lived in them for a lot of years,” said Scott Dunkerson, a Granite county sheriff that was on hand for the meeting. “I was just talking to a student-athlete that was definitely going to move … and to see the relief in his eyes, that’s what it means to this community, that they’ll be able to keep their football program because they were going to lose it.”
As for the future committee, Michelotti says it’s been a topic of conversation in their membership for a long time.
“Every one of our board meetings in November is an 8 and 6-man meeting about who’s going where,” Michelotti said. “And what we want to do is create an objective rubric out there that really, we can take a look and plug some numbers into it. It’s going to be success factor and roster size and long-term success factor and a couple other factors too, but overall I think we can identify them.”
The goal is to streamline the process of what classifications should be for certain teams without getting feelings and opinions involved. Decisions will be by the numbers, not the people.
And Flint Creek, being the focal point of this conversation, is expected to have representation on that committee.
“They should (be on it), they are the impetus of this starting,” Michelotti said. “But we also base it on geography, we base it on size, we base it on small school, big school, a variety of different players in the community so we can get a global perspective from anybody’s standpoint.”
“That will be an advisory committee, and that committee will recommend some things to our board.”
Originally against the renewal of the co-op, Michelotti was touched by all three speakers who spoke on behalf of the co-op and his pleased with the decision that was made on Saturday morning.
“The emotional side of Dean Phillips, you know, obviously when he speaks and you have a superintendent in Drummond basically break down in tears over the community pride that has been built through their co-op, I thought that was very important,” Michelotti said. “Then I thought Tom Gates did a good job of talking about the challenges that they will have if this was to be denied in Philipsburg.”
The MHSA plans to have the committee and its co-op guidelines in place by next year when a decision will again need to be made on the Flint Creek program.
