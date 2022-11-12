BELT – The Belt Huskies extended their scoreless streak in the 8-Man football playoffs to 12 quarters Saturday afternoon as they dominated Eastern C champion Culbertson 38-0 in the semifinals.
On a cold but sunny afternoon in northeastern Cascade County, coach Matt Triplett’s undefeated Huskies won their 11th straight game and registered their fourth shutout of the season. And this time they stopped the state’s top-scoring offense; coach Brian Manning’s Cowboys (9-2) entered the game averaging 53.5 points per game including 120 points in their first two playoff contests.
Belt, which will play for its first state football title in 28 years next Saturday at unbeaten St. Ignatius, has outscored its playoff opponents 150-0.
“The defense showed up again, that’s for sure,” said Triplett, in his first season as Belt head coach after serving as an assistant coach for Jeff Graham for several years.
“They drove down to our 20 the first quarter but we stopped them, and they also stopped us a couple times. They played hard and didn’t give up.”
Triplett said the Cowboys lost their starting quarterback to an injury late in the first quarter, and that affected their game plan.
Belt went up 22-0 at halftime as senior quarterback Bridger Vogl connected with junior wide receiver Ethan Triplett on a 70-yard scoring play to open scoring in the first quarter. Senior Jeremy Nebel tallied the 2-point conversion.
In the second quarter, senior halfback Garett Metrione scored on a 2-yard plunge and he also added the conversion on a run. Later in the period, junior defensive back Reese Paulson returned an interception 43 yards for the third TD. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Belt tallied two more touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game away. Triplett raced 70 yards for his second TD, and Metrione added the conversion points on a run. Vogl hooked up with senior tight end Zack Feldman on a 26-yard scoring pass, and then hit senior Keagan McDaniel for the 2-point conversion pass.
Ethan Triplett now has 18 touchdowns, while Feldman has nine. Belt has outscored its foes 457-60.
