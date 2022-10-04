BELT – It’s about time one of Montana’s most famous “basketball towns” made its mark on the football field.
That’s the prevailing feeling these days in the ranching community of Belt, where the Huskies are gearing up for a serious run at their first state football championship since tipping Denton 45-42 for their only crown 28 years ago.
“We’ve only won one state title and I think it was back in 1994, when Skip Garza was playing,” said head coach Matt Triplett, who was growing up in Great Falls during that decade. “And now Skip is back coaching here.”
This is Triplett’s first season as Belt head coach, after serving as defensive coordinator for several years under previous mentor Jeff Graham, who first met Triplett when they were teammates in the East-West Shrine football game more than 20 years ago. Graham guided the Huskies to an 89-51 record the past 15 years before taking a job this summer as head women’s basketball coach at Montana Tech in Butte.
The current Huskies are off to a 6-0 start (including one forfeit) and are No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com rankings among Montana’s 8-Man teams, following a 28-8 victory over No. 3 Joliet last weekend. That performance comes as no surprise to either the new coach or the old one.
“We should win state,” Graham said recently in an email from the Mining City. “Our defense is legit. It was very hard for me to leave … we’ve been waiting for (this) crew.”
Triplett concurs with his friend and former coach.
“We knew we would be good. We had two seniors last year and only one was a starter,” he said. “We lost in the quarterfinals last year to Thompson Falls, and we played them closer than anybody else.
“We’ve got seven good seniors, lots of good juniors and good depth. I think the future looks bright for the next 10 years,” added Triplett, who runs an insurance business in Belt.
The optimism is great news for a community that has enjoyed six state Class C girls basketball championships since 2012 – all under Graham’s guidance -- and another three state titles in boys hoops.
It’s not like Belt hasn’t fielded competitive football teams the past several years.
“We’ve been to the playoffs most years since I’ve been here (2007) and we made the semis twice,” said Triplett, who played football under two of the legendary coaches in Montana history – Jack Johnson at Great Falls CMR and Mike Van Diest at Carroll College.
This season’s Huskies are led by several three-sport athletes, including senior Bridger Vogl, who plays quarterback and defensive back. The versatile Vogl has thrown for 754 yards (67 percent) and leads the squad in rushing with 242 yards. Fellow senior Garrett Metrione has rushed for five touchdowns, and two other backs have gained over 100 yards.
Senior tight end Zach Feldman has six TD receptions, and junior wide receiver Ethan Triplett – the coach’s son – is averaging 17 yards per catch.
But it’s on defense where the Huskies really shine. Belt has outscored its (five) opponents 206-36.
“I would have to say defense is our strength,” said Triplett, who serves as defensive coordinator. “We held Joliet to 1.7 yards per rush last week and they are an explosive team.”
The Huskies don’t have a starter who weighs more than 195 pounds, but they swarm to the football and are strong in each level, said Triplett.
“We have decent size but we’re not huge,” he said. “Vogl and (Reese) Paulson and Ethan are great in the secondary, and Metrione is a really good linebacker. The D-line is all solid led by Keaton McDaniel and Isaac Maki.”
It helps that the coaching staff has been together for a long time, said Triplett.
Alan Lake has been helping the program for nearly 25 years, and Garza joined the staff about five years ago after previous head-coaching stints at Centerville and Great Falls Central. Logan Gondeiro, Tim Lords and Nolan Myrstol are other veteran assistants.
Triplett credits Graham for building the staff and keeping it together.
“Jeff was the heart and soul of this community, and I know it’s hard for him to sit and watch from the sidelines,” Triplett said. “He built the program and he obviously left it in tip-top shape. We owe it to him and (the community) to get the monkey off our back.”
The Huskies have two more regular-season games, the Homecoming clash this weekend against Harlem and a showdown with unbeaten and third-ranked Chinook the following week, which will determine postseason seeding. Then it’s on to the playoffs, where the Huskies will try to make their history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.