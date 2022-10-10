MISSOULA — New place, same success for the Flint Creek football team.
The Drummond-Philipsburg co-op was switched from the Western 8-Man Conference to the South Central 8-Man Conference this season but hasn’t stopped its winning ways. The Titans are off to a 7-0 start this year, are 29-1 since the start of the 2020 season and have won three of the past five state titles.
They’re closing in on a conference championship and can clinch the crown 7 p.m. Thursday when they host Seeley-Swan, which also made the same league move this season. The continued success is a testament to the coaches and players' performance and ability to adapt, including longer bus rides on highways instead of taking the interstate to play familiar foes.
“In the old conference, we’d been playing each other for so long that you kind of had an idea of what the coaches were trying to do, but in this new conference, you don’t have that,” Flint Creek coach Jason Ostler said. “You’re getting to play against some new coaches, new styles, so it’s almost like playoff football each week trying to break down new teams all the time. That’s been good for us as a coaching staff.
“Then teams manage to give us their best game because of the tradition of Flint Creek. Everybody wants to come after us because they know how successful we’ve been for so long. That’s good for the players because we get to play teams at their best every week.”
Offensively, the Titans have run through, around and over the opposition with their powerful ground game. They’ve scored 366 points over seven games, the fourth-highest total in the state regardless of classification. They’ve outscored their opponents by 255 points (366-111), tied for the fifth-best mark in the state regardless of class.
Running back Tyler Burden has come alive on the ground, rushing for 1,366 yards and 24 touchdowns on 127 carries. That’s an average of 195.1 yards per game and 10.76 yards per carry. He’s 70 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns away from breaking the co-op single-season records held by Kade Cutler, who’s now playing at Montana State.
Burden’s 447 rushing yards against Ennis is a Montana 8-Man single-game record, topping the mark of 414 set by Philipsburg’s Barrett Stanghill in 2011, according to the MHSA record book. That 34-18 win over Ennis is the closest game the Titans have played. They’ve scored 48 or more in six of seven games, haven’t allowed more than 24 and won each game by 16 or more.
Burden and quarterback Andrew Tallon make for a potent rushing duo. Tallon has carried the ball 89 times for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s completed 47 of 64 passes (73.4%) for 553 yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions. Wide receiver Colt Parsons and tight end Ben Bradshaw received praise from Ostler for their blocking ability.
Ostler highlighted the play of Tallon at safety, and Burden and Parsons at linebacker. He also singled out upperclassmen Aedan Dotson, Grady Radtke, Reece Rigby and Trey Philips, as well as underclassmen starters Logan Hauptman at safety and Chance Dunderson at guard.
“We’re big and we like to run the ball,” Ostler said. “Across the board, they’re being physical, hard-hitting football players. They live for it. They play the game the way it should be: aggressive. Defensively, we’re the same, playing an attacking defense that’s flying downhill, gang tackling and attacking the ball carrier. That aggression has been really contagious for the younger kids to see.”
Flint Creek can wrap up the conference title with a win over Seeley-Swan this week or by beating Simms on the road next week. The Titans are 6-0 in league play with two games remaining and have beaten Ennis, the only other one-loss team, meaning they own the head-to-head tiebreaker if they both finish 7-1.
A conference title would give the Titans homefield advantage in the playoffs because the South Central has first priority this year in hosting games if teams with the same seed number from another conference play each other. If they win a state title this year, it’ll be their fourth in six years, keeping them on pace to match the five in seven years won by Drummond from 2003-09.
“Any time you can get that (No.) 1 seed going into the playoffs is great,” Ostler said, aware there’s still work to be done to accomplish that. “Coming out and competing against a new group of coaches and players and proving you’re still a good football team is awesome. Really the (No.) 1 seed, you’re fighting for that first playoff game at home, which is a great thing for the kids and the community. We’ve had great crowds, great support, even on the road.”
Bobcats, Bulldogs to battle
The Superior Bobcats and St. Ignatius Bulldogs might have an epic offensive shootout when they play for the Western 8-Man conference title and the league’s No. 1 playoff seed Oct. 21 in St. Ignatius.
St. Ignatius has scored 451 points this season, while Superior has scored 426, which are first and second in the state regardless of classification. The Bulldogs’ point different of plus-349 and the Bobcats’ mark of plus-298 are also tops in the state.
Superior, which Is 6-0 in league play, hosts Darby, which is 2-4, this week. St. Ignatius, which is 7-0, has a bye heading into the regular-season finale.
Even if Superior loses this week, a win over the Bulldogs in two weeks would result in both teams finishing 7-1 in league play and Superior having the head-to-head advantage. Every other team in the conference has at least two losses and can’t mathematically win the title.
Flint Creek, the defending state runner-up, used to play in this conference but has left. So too has Thompson Falls, the defending state champ, which moved up to Class B this season.
Ostler has kept his eye on Flint Creek’s former conference because the Titans might meet up with one or more of those teams in the playoffs. On Sept. 16, the Titans scored a 60-24 win over Charlo, which is currently third in the Western 8-Man.
“Mission is doing great. (Coach) Carson (Oakland) is doing a great job,” Ostler said. “We played Charlo nonconference, which has always been a rivalry from the Drummond days. Superior, Jeff Schultz does a great job with those guys.
“Belt (7-0) is doing great. Joliet (6-1) is traveling and taking on all comers. In the east, all good teams. Culbertson (6-1), Fairview (5-2) look like they’re the top of that district.”
Sentinel commitment
Missoula Sentinel senior left tackle Tate Templeton announced his commitment to Montana Tech for football last week via Twitter.
Templeton earned second-team all-state honors last season. The Spartans won their second consecutive State AA championship that year.
“Thank you to God, my family, my teammates and my coaches for always believing in me and pushing me to be a better ball player and person every day,” Templeton wrote in a note attached to his commitment tweet. “I’m humbled and very proud to say I’m 100% committed to play at Montana Tech. Thank you coach Dan Thatcher and coach Kyle Samson for this amazing opportunity.”
