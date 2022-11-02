BILLINGS — To put in perspective how long it's been since Culbertson football has had a season like the one it could have this year, here's a history lesson to take note of.
The Cowboys are thought to have last qualified for the playoff semifinals during their 1973 season, per coach Brian Manning, when they eventually lost to Bozeman Rosary 16-0 in the Class C title game. Rosary has been closed since 1976.
Yeah, it's safe to say it's been a while.
"We've had a pretty good standing of making the playoffs, we just normally don't make it very far," Manning said. "We're lucky to get out of the first round on a year-to-year basis."
The good news for Culbertson is that Goal No. 1 — getting out of the first round — has already been accomplished. The even better news is that the Cowboys' run may not be over just yet.
Following its 64-16 win over Lone Peak last Saturday, Culbertson (8-1) will host Superior (9-1) in the 8-Man quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday with a berth in the semifinal round — and the end of a nearly 50-year Cowboys drought in Montana's final four — on the line.
Considering Culbertson has earned its way to hosting this deep of a postseason game — in which Superior has to make the near 10-hour drive across the state and not the other way around — the buzz around the tiny town in Roosevelt County feels a bit different, according to Manning, especially compared to when the Cowboys went 0-8 just two years ago.
"We won the East (division) this year, and that's the first time we've done it since 1974," Manning said. "So it'd been a really, really long time since we'd done something of that magnitude. ... It's been a lot of fun, because two years ago was really stressful."
Manning, in his third year as coach, was down to as few as 11 players during the COVID-ravaged 2020 season and was forced to often play numerous underclassmen just to field a team. Two years later, that experience proved vital in giving the Cowboys a cutting edge this postseason.
A run-heavy offense that scampered for over 400 yards in the win over Lone Peak, returning all-stater and senior Kobe Nickoloff leads the charge at tailback, while classmate Payton Perkins made the switch from quarterback last year to tight end this year and had Manning raving about his blocking abilities.
Deep postseason runs are rare in Culbertson, but if its long-awaited charge back to the semifinals is going to come sometime, why not now?
"On offense, I had two returning starters from last year's squad that started every single game," Manning said. "So we weren't exactly sure (what to do). We started playing some kids in different positions and whatnot, they grew together and here we are."
Homegrown coach hopes to lead Malta back to glory
Why change things if they keep proving to work?
For Malta football coach Nick Oxarart, born and bred in the Hi-Line town of just under 2,000 people, he likes to keep it simple and familiar with no need to "reinvent the wheel," as he calls it.
A 1999 graduate that made two state title games (winning one) as a player under legendary coach Scott King, Oxarart uses the same practice plans, the same travel templates and even prints documents off in the same font King used to when he was the Mustangs' sideline leader.
And this year, Malta could have a team that mirrors some of King's best while in charge.
The Mustangs (9-1) take on Jefferson (7-3) in the Class B quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday in Malta with a spot in the semis up for grabs — a victory of which would take Malta one step closer to its first state title since 2006, the first year that Oxarart was on staff with the program, then as an assistant coach.
Oxarart has sponged up just about everything he can, both from a player and coach perspective, on what the blueprint for bringing hardware back to the town is. In chatting with him through a phone conversation Wednesday, he sounds assured in his plan to get there.
"We never had a run less than the semifinals my four years of high school," Oxarart said. "And then I sort of come back and then we just had deep runs those first few years I was coaching. ... I just tried to learn from some of the best coaches around and I was fortunate enough to have that my first few years of coaching."
Sophomore quarterback Stockton Oxarart (the son of Nick's first cousin) is the gunslinger behind what the coach called a "balanced" attack from the Mustangs this year that's led them to nine straight wins following a season-opening loss to Huntley Project.
What's more, the family affair will even spread across the neutral zone on the field this weekend: Jefferson's quarterback and a starting linebacker are both also Nick's nephews. How's that for a family reunion?
Though just because Oxarart shares blood with some players on the team he's coaching against, it doesn't mean he can take them lightly. The Panthers, who are two-time defending Class B boys track and field champs, are chock-full of athletes and speed on the field that the Mustangs will need to race to stop.
But Oxarart has a blueprint he can trust in, memorized through decades of being involved in Malta football. And confidence in the process, especially at this stage of the season, is a dangerous asset for a program to have.
"Our kids work hard and they expect success, but there's just been a lot of good Class B football teams recently that have really made perennial powers out of themselves," Oxarart said. "You've really got to be on your game if you're going to win at this time of year. But we've had a good run of players and coaches in a great community to coach up here on the Hi-Line."
