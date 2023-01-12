MISSOULA – Everything will hang in the balance for the Flint Creek co-op football team Saturday morning.
At 8:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn in downtown Missoula, it will learn its fate.
The Titans are staring down the barrel of two emotional opposites — they’ll either officially be denied renewal and have to dissolve or order will be restored with a reinstatement.
The Montana High School Association will be hosting a public meeting where the Granite High School and Drummond High School superintendents, Tom Gates and Dean Phillips, are expected to make an argument for the team’s renewal.
A fleet of Flint Creek co-op parents, fans and former players are expected to make the trek in a show of support for the program.
In the end, the panel will make a vote on the spot that will serve as the final say in the saga.
How’d we get here?
A week before this year’s Montana football state championships, the Titans were up for renewal as a co-op program which is done every three years. MHSA executive director Brian Michelotti denied the renewal, and according to the Flint Creek Courier, he cited the team’s roster size.
The average 8-player football team consists of 21 athletes while the Titans are in the 30s.
Whether it’s been the heightened numbers or the sheer talent of the program’s coaches and athletes, success has followed. They’ve won state championships in 2017, 2018 and 2020, made quarterfinal appearances in 2019 and 2022 and were runners-up in 2021.
However, a student-population graph provided on the co-op’s renewal form shows that by the 2025-26 season, Philipsburg and Drummond combined will educate just 106 students. That’s an all-time low since the two schools joined forces in 2014.
Michelotti told the Flint Creek Courier that he believes both schools will be able to field their own football programs in the wake of the dissolution.
That may be the case for Drummond, which has a steadier enrollment number year-to-year. In Philipsburg, where tourism is a major factor playing into up-and-down student body numbers, Granite is expected to have just 45 students enrolled by 2025-26. Taking into account girls and non-athletes, they argue they'd be hard-pressed to field a team.
What’s at stake?
From a numbers standpoint alone, the Philipsburg community and Granite High School are at the largest disadvantage.
A dissolution of the co-op would likely mean no football for the Prospectors. The school has said they are not interested in playing 6-Man football, and it’d likely be a major challenge to get enough athletes out for the 8-Man game.
Especially considering that some Granite families already have plans to move districts if the decision from the MHSA stands.
“We’re in danger of losing five families on Saturday and then the families have to make the tough decision of whether they pull the siblings to go to the same school district or not,” Granite superintendent Gates said. “That’s five to 12 kids … some of those athletes play basketball, so then you might lose a basketball team. Then if their siblings leave and some play girls basketball, then you might lose that team … it’s a bad situation.”
These families are supposedly deciding between moving their families to the Drummond district or the Anaconda district.
Gates estimated that each family pays roughly $3,500 per student for the school year, and those combined losses would nearly equate to a teacher’s salary.
“And when these families leave, then they aren’t shopping in your local stores or in your local restaurants,” Gates said. “It hurts us (the community) as a whole.”
Additionally, the loss of a boys sports program could put the school out of accordance with Title IX, which requires a balanced amount of extracurricular opportunities for both boys and girls. While they could technically still “offer” football and say no students came out for the sport, that may not be sustainable — which would eventually mean another girls sport needs to be cut.
For both schools, this dissolution would cost the school a lot of money that it wasn’t on the hook for before.
Trojans superintendent Dean Phillips said right now the two programs split costs for gear like helmets and shoulder pads as well as all field equipment like pylons and line-drawing tools. Having to purchase new gear for an individual team would cost them roughly $26,000, according to the school’s cost analysis.
Phillips said that would be lofty and require them to take funds out of their other athletic programs’ pockets.
No more clash of the Titans
In an earlier time not too long ago, the people of Philipsburg and Drummond did not get along — at all.
It was a cross-county rivalry as bitter as any. Granite students would come to Drummond and decorate the “D” on a nearby hill into a “P” for Prospectors. They’d use oil to burn names into the Trojans football field.
In an interview with the Flint Creek Courier about why the rivalry was so strong, a Drummond resident said, “They lived in Philipsburg and that was reason enough.”
When the co-op began, the two towns’ fans would sit opposite one another at the game despite cheering for the same team. But now, they’ve come a long way.
For two communities that once despised one another, the Titans have done wonders for their shared joy on and off the football field.
“When the kids get along, the parents get along, and when the parents get along, then the businesses get along and the community gets along,” Phillips said.
The two communities will learn how much of that will continue on Saturday.
