DARBY — On a nice autumn evening with the moon rising over the Sapphire Mountains, the Darby Tigers took on the undefeated St. Ignatius Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs were too much as they rolled to a 64-14 victory and a perfect 7-0 record on the season. The Tigers dropped to 2-4.
An onside kick attempted by Darby led to excellent field position for the Bulldogs which they capitalized on with a long touchdown reception by Bryce Humphrey to jump out to a 6-0 lead.
But the Tigers came back in the first quarter to tie the score at 6-6 on a long quarterback keeper by Nolan Lenney.
However, from then on it was all Bulldogs as they ran out to a 28-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 50-6 lead by halftime.
The over-manned, but determined Tigers came back out of halftime and held the Bulldogs to just eight third quarter points. But the Bulldogs surged again in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 64-6. The Tigers showed spirit as they came back with another touchdown in the final minute and added the two-point conversion to close the final margin to 64-14.
