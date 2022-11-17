MISSOULA — St. Ignatius’s long wait to get back to a state championship football game is over.
The Bulldogs will host Belt in a battle of undefeated teams at 1 p.m. Saturday in the town of St. Ignatius on the Flathead Reservation. It’ll be their first appearance in the title game and their first time hosting the championship contest in 74 years.
It was 1948 when the Bulldogs last played for a football state title, beating the Dodson Coyotes of Phillips County 40-8 in the 6-player chipper. Since then, the school has won just two team state championships: boys basketball in 1956 and boys cross country last month.
“They’re very excited,” Joe McDonald, the St. Ignatius quarterback for the 1948 team said during a phone call from his longtime home in Ronan. “There are signs up all over town like you’ve never seen before. They have good crowds at the games. Not too many of them are sitting in the bleachers. They like to walk the fence. I’m too old now, I got to sit.”
Most people wouldn’t know St. Ignatius won a state title because it’s not included in the MHSA’s record book of state football championships since 1900. But several articles in the Missoulian documented the Bulldogs’ win a few years after World War II.
The state championship trophy is on display at the high school, as are photos of the 1948 team. McDonald and George Biggs, believed to be the only two living members from that team, will serve as honorary captains at the game Saturday while the Mission Mountains serve as a scenic backdrop.
“The support each week has gotten better,” second-year St. Ignatius coach Carson Oakland said of the fan interest. “I’m hearing from people that they’re coming to games for the first time since their kid played in the early 2000s. The excitement in the community is awesome. It’s bringing everyone closer together. It’s kind of like a big reunion.”
1948 title run
In that 1948 game, St. Ignatius hosted the contest in front of about 800 fans on a slightly windy Thanksgiving afternoon. It was a battle of undefeated teams as St. Ignatius entered with a 12-0 record and Dodson was 7-0.
St. Ignatius outscored its opponents 620-149 that season despite playing games on back-to-back days Friday and Saturday some weeks. Many teams wanted to play under their newly constructed stadium lights, a rarity at that time, according to McDonald.
The Bulldogs got their offense going early in the title game. Halfback Lloyd Allison ran for a 70-yard score on the team’s first play. Sherman Holt returned a fumbled punt for a touchdown, giving the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
They pulled away in the second half as Allison, halfback Eddie Tryon and center Charles Johnson ran for scores and tight end Biggs caught a touchdown pass. St. Ignatius piled up a 364-205 advantage in total yards on the 80-yard field. First downs required 15 yards instead of 10 yards, McDonald noted.
The Missoulian wrote that St. Ignatius had “an unusual display of team speed, spirit and ability reflected in their decisive triumphs.” McDonald echoed that sentiment while rattling off several of the players’ track exploits: “We had a fast team and a great bunch of reserves. They were strong too. We were lucky to have that much together, and we had a good coach in Max Stark. He was assisted by Henry Stish, who was great at teaching the fundamentals of blocking and tackling. It was a pretty outstanding team to play on.”
The Bulldogs ended their season with three trophies. They received one for winning the Southwestern district championship. They got another trophy and silver football watch fobs for winning the western Montana regional division title with a 60-14 win over Thompson Falls. They then beat Belgrade 27-14 in the state semifinals to make the title tilt.
Winning state brought them another trophy and gold footballs. Engraved names on the trophy include Biggs, who’s listed as the captain, Johnson, Dale Simon, Tryon, Allison, McDonald, Douglas Allard, R. Stoll, Holt, Bill Keller and Wesley Leishman.
Dodson had won a divisional title by beating Miles City State Industrial School and then beat Oilont 20-6 in the other semifinal. The Coyotes had traveled over 2,600 miles in the prior weeks to qualify for the championship game.
That state title was the first and still the only football crown for St. Ignatius, which was coached by Stark. He had lettered in football, basketball and track at Montana State in the late 1930s and early 1940s. A 2003 story in the Missoulian noted how he helped assemble an airplane for Amelia Earhart.
“He had a good mind, and so he had good plays,” recalled McDonald, who transferred from Dixon after his freshman season in 1947, went on to play football, basketball and baseball at Montana Western, had basketball coaching stints with the Montana Grizzlies freshman team and as the MSU Northern head coach, and was the first president of Salish Kootenai College, which he founded, among many other accomplishments.
“He had a good feel for the game of getting the right people in the right positions. He was quite a motivator with his speeches. His pregame talks had you ready to go out there ready to tear it up.”
The 2022 matchup
St. Ignatius’ senior class has been instrumental in getting the program to this point.
The eight seniors were freshmen when the Bulldogs made the playoffs in 2019 to snap an 18-year postseason drought in their third season since moving from 11-player to 8-player football. They also lost in the first round in 2020 under previous coach Tyler Murray. Last year, in Oakland’s first-ever season as a head coach, they won their first playoff game since 1988. This year, they hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2001.
“The first game here since 2001 in the first round, they had an estimated 1,200 people, and our community is only 800,” Oakland said. “I can’t wait to see what it’s going to be like for a state championship game here. I think it’s going to be a really fun atmosphere.”
Senior Kellen McClure guides the offense as a four-year starting quarterback. Senior Canyon Sargent does his damage carrying the ball, senior Kenny Ness is a top receiver, and senior Bryce Umphrey is a threat rushing and catching the ball. Seniors Chance Bockman and Carmine Adams anchor the line.
The Bulldogs have scored 647 points in 11 games, an average of 58.8 points per game. Both the total points and the per-game average are tops in the state regardless of classification.
Their playoff games have been much closer, outscoring teams 138-109. The only time they trailed this year came in the quarterfinal win against Ennis as they overcame a 27-8 halftime deficit.
Belt counters with the No. 2 defense in the state regardless of classification. The Huskies have allowed just 60 points in 11 games, an average of 5.45 per game. They’ve outscored their three opponents 150-0 in the playoffs.
Belt is looking to end its own championship drought. The Huskies won their lone state title in 1994. They’re now in the state championship game for the third time in program history and the first time under first-year head coach Matt Triplett.
Triplett, who spent the past 11 years as an assistant, took over for 15-year head coach Jeff Graham, who was hired as the Montana Tech women’s basketball coach. Quarterback Bridger Vogl leads an offense averaging 41.7 points; St. Ignatius is allowing 19.2 points per game.
“They’re athletes, solid across the board,” Oakland said of Belt. “They rally to football really well. They’re fundamentally sound. Well coached. They listen to their scheme and do it very well, execute really well. That goes back to being well coached. A new coach in his first year, it’s not always easy to take over a successful program, and this team hasn’t been challenged yet this year. They’re a really good football team.”
