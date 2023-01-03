MISSOULA — Caleb Ball’s journey to becoming a college football player includes a 40-mile ride through winding roads, a mountain pass and a time zone change several times each week.
The senior spent the past four fall seasons playing for a rare interstate co-op 8-Man football team. His St. Regis Tigers in far west Montana headed even farther west on Interstate 90 into Idaho to team up with the Mullan Tigers because of dwindling numbers at both schools.
The co-op formed in 2018, one year before Ball entered high school. He went on to be a four-year starter and recently committed to play at Montana Western in Dillon starting next season.
“Football has been my favorite sport ever since playing it,” he said. “Ever since elementary school, it’s been my dream to get a scholarship and play at the next level.”
Ball helped the Tigers win four consecutive North Star League championships in Idaho, advance to the state quarterfinals three times and the state semifinals once. He played quarterback as well as cornerback and safety on defense since his freshman season.
It’s defense where Ball is projected to play in college. He’s an all-around athlete who excels on the basketball court, has done track and field, and tried golf last spring.
He received a partial scholarship for football and is looking to become a coach one day. He plans to study physical education and health to become a high school P.E. teacher.
“He’s got the tools athletically,” St. Regis coach Jesse Allan said. “He’s one of the faster and quicker athletes, whether that’s on the basketball court or football field. He’s a fearless athlete. There’s nothing that he believes he can’t accomplish. His competitiveness drives him to that.”
Ball is the fifth player in the past four years from his co-op team to earn a college opportunity. Last year, Adam Ball, Caleb’s brother, went to Rocky Mountain College and Luke Trogden from Mullan headed to Montana Tech. Riley Trogden, Luke’s cousin, signed with Dickinson State two years ago. Skye Galloway, another Mullan kid, went to Montana Western three years ago.
A sixth player, senior Blake Layton from Mullan, has multiple offers. St. Regis’ Ian Farris had an opportunity a few years ago but chose not to pursue it. Another Trogden, Zach, and John Pruitt of St. Regis could be the next ones in line.
With the glut of talent, the players share many similarities. Caleb Ball is unique to Mullan coach Stetson Spooner.
“Caleb is more of the Luka Doncic to a Kobe Bryant,” he said, using an NBA metaphor. “He truly enjoys competing and football and the work that goes into it. He’s happy, smiley, doesn’t take it too serious, has fun, keeps guys in a happy mood, celebrates with his teammates.
“He’s coachable in the sense it’s always 100% effort. He’s going to wow you a lot of the time with his naturally ability. He knows he has it, yet he harnesses that humbleness.”
Highway to success
In small towns like St. Regis and Mullan, a couple athletes can alter the direction of a program.
That can go in the positive direction, like when Ball’s family moved to town when he was in grade school. His father, Shaun Ball, was hired as the school’s principal in 2016.
It can also go in the negative direction, like when families leave the small towns as jobs disappear. St. Regis, known for its timber mills, has a population of about 200 people.
Mullan, which has a big employer in the Lucky Friday silver mine, has just under 700 residents. The Trogden family traces its roots back generations in the town.
Combining the two teams brought quality athletes together. Ball felt that helped him develop as a player to the spot where he could get a college opportunity.
“Having Mullan, I feel like it helped me a lot because of the chances,” he said. “It gave us the opportunity to compete every day and compete against more players to make us better.
“I don’t know if we could’ve filled a team the first year if not for the co-op with them. The last two years, we might have had a team but maybe not as good.”
It’s fitting for Spooner to be co-oping with a team from Montana. He was an offensive lineman for the Kalispell Flathead Braves and went on to play at Montana Western.
His time in the Treasure State helped him develop a long list of contacts with NAIA coaches. That includes Dickinson State assistant coach Russ McCarvel, who he worked under at Flathead, and Montana Tech coach Kyle Samson, whose father tried to recruit him.
Spooner updates video highlight packages for each player after every game and sends them to college coaches throughout the season. He’s had plenty of players to promote in recent years of the co-op after being hired in 2011 following assistant stints at Flathead and Glacier.
“The most rewarding part was having this all come together and having the stars align,” he said. “It’s student-athletes getting recognized. And it’s being a place for a long time that hadn’t won and getting back to that standard they had. It’s rewarding to see that blossom and the support follow. Our student-athlete can live life to the fullest. This co-op has allowed that to happen.”
Allan is the one who pitched the co-op idea after nearby Superior had already formed a co-op with Alberton. It was fortuitous timing because Mullan had recently got a new principal and superintendent who were open to the idea, Spooner said.
St. Regis does most of the traveling to pull off the co-op. That’s another area where Allan comes into play in addition to coaching defense while Spooner coaches offense and they split special teams. He got a CDL so he can drive the bus for games and practices.
Trips for practices require leaving St. Regis around 4 p.m. MT and arriving about 4 p.m. PT in Mullan after going over Lookout Pass. The clock jumps ahead an hour when they return home, resulting in them once getting back around 3 a.m. MT after a playoff road game in Idaho.
Then there’s the time they got stranded in Idaho because the pass was closed. The Spooner and Trogden families put up the St. Regis coaches and players in their houses.
It’s all been worth it for Allan, who grew up playing high school sports in small-town Lincoln. In addition to the wins and college opportunities, he’s seen participation numbers grow over the years, from 10 their first year as a co-op to 25-28 players throughout this season.
“Any chance for a kid to fulfill a dream, it’s hard to say that’s not an amazing thing,” he said. “I’m a big team guy, handling yourself the right way, representing the program with character, commitment. We’re providing a lot more opportunities for a sense of pride and accomplishment. You hope you change enough lives. I think that’s what this co-op has done.”
Future of co-op
St. Regis and Mullan know they’ll be teaming up for at least one more year.
The Idaho and Montana high school associations grant the co-op for a two-year period. The fall of 2023 will be the second of those two seasons before they need to reapply.
If the co-op is dissolved, Mullan would have to try to co-op with another league team in Idaho. That would decrease the number of programs and lead to only one playoff berth instead of two.
Spooner isn’t sure if other league teams would be happy with only one team making the playoffs. On the other hand, some could like the departure of the league’s dominant squad, he surmised.
He also doesn’t see the MHSA allowing the co-op in a Montana league. He said previous discussions were that the MHSA isn’t interested in another two-state co-op, like Westby/Grenora between Montana and North Dakota.
“I think there are some serious question marks about our future,” Spooner said. “I would recommend to our board that this needs to be approved. If it’s denied, our next options would be to try to co-op with Wallace, Kellogg or not have a football program. The best thing to do for both St. Regis and us is to keep it together.”
The timing of the situation makes things more dire. Mullan will have a large senior class this coming fall but is expected to have only five to seven players on its roster for 2024.
That would mean it couldn’t field a team on its own as it graduates some of its largest classes and brings in some of its smallest classes. That’s where St. Regis found itself in 2018, with just three players on the initial co-op team.
Spooner wonders if St. Regis will go off on its own to play in a Montana conference when it has enough players. It has a large sophomore class that will be juniors in 2024. Allan’s plan is to keep the co-op alive.
“It’s saved both programs,” he said. “Without it, I don’t know if we would’ve gotten the kids to buy in and gotten guys to come out. There’s no intentions on our side to absolve it. It’s been beneficial for both towns. I think the pulse has been great. It saved both towns.”
Both coaches feel the school pride and community pride is there to still be representing and cheering for the Tigers. It’s a fortunate coincidence that the teams had the same mascot.
Fans from both states travel to games, although most of the games are in Idaho. St. Regis tries to have one home game each year and opened this past season by hosting Superior.
Football is the only boys fall sport that St. Regis offers. Without it, athletes wouldn’t have any school-related sport to do until the winter season in December.
Ball has seen more basketball-first players come out for football in recent years. It’s his impression that having a football team has helped other sports at the school, particularly basketball, which has won back-to-back District 14-C tournament titles.
“I think the success has helped interest in football and the upperclassmen have gotten more kids into it,” he said. “It benefits other sports, like basketball, because it’s better than doing nothing. Most of the kids on our team are basketball players. I think they’ve realized football is important because it helps them in the sport they love.”
