Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MISSOULA — Hayden Hanks is heading from the Blue Hawks to the blue turf of Boise State.

The Thompson Falls football player announced his commitment to Boise State on Twitter Thursday as part of the 2024 recruiting class. He tweeted "let's get to work" along with a 35-second video featuring him in a Broncos uniform from his April visit to Boise and showing several of his high school highlights.

Hanks is a junior who is rated as a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The online recruiting service ranks him as the No. 131 defensive line recruit in the country for the 2024 class. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, he's Boise State's first commit in the 2024 class.

Hanks has been a two-time all-state selection while playing on the offensive and defensive lines at Thompson Falls. He helped the Blue Hawks win the 2021 state title in 8-Man football, their first crown since 1975. They moved up to 11-Man football in Class B in 2022 and finished with a 1-8 record.

Hanks also had offers from FCS programs Montana, Montana State and Idaho, and NAIA team Montana Tech. Boise State plays at the FBS level in the Mountain West Conference. The Broncos went 10-4 last year, lost in the conference championship game and won the Frisco Bowl against North Texas.