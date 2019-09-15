BUTTE — One of the very best offenses in Class AA football this season can be found in the Mining City.
Butte High, sitting at 3-0 after a win over Helena High on Friday night, has already racked up 1,585 yards on offense (528.3 per game) this year.
Not a bad start to the season if you’re a Bulldog fan.
“We’re able to spread the ball out to quite a few guys and different guys are stepping up each night,” Butte head coach Arie Grey said after the win over Helena. “To be able to spread the ball out to as many guys and attack the green grass as much as we can is a good thing.”
The Bulldog offense is a modern spread look that depends on the short passing game as well as screens to get things moving down the field. That is sprinkled in with a power running attack led by running back Kameron Moreno.
Tucker Winston with a fantastic catch along the sideline #mtscores pic.twitter.com/rnoDUzNjyJ— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) September 14, 2019
Wide receivers and slot backs will take carries as well and seven total players have had carries so far this year. It has worked well. The Bulldogs have ran 203 offensive plays so far this year and are averaging 7.8 yards every time they snap the ball.
Starting quarterback and Montana State commit Tommy Mellott has accounted for much of that production — he has thrown for 875 yards and rushed for another 246 — and is certainly a player opposing coaches have scouted well.
“He’s an incredible athlete, he does a great job,” Helena High head coach Scott Evans said. “Tommy runs the ball well, he does everything well. You make mistakes on him, he takes you for big yards. He did it a couple times on us where he made some big plays on us and that was just us not doing the right thing.”
Credit should certainly go to a couple other places as well — namely a stout offensive line spearheaded by 6-foot-7 tackle Konnor McClafferty and an incredibly deep group of wide receivers.
Kameron Moreno with a huge play down the sideline. Bulldogs down to the Helena 23 #mtscores pic.twitter.com/GYTO0vP8r3— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) September 14, 2019
Nine different players have caught passes for the Bulldogs this year and none have more than 10. In fact, Banner Cetraro, Ryan Neil and Peyton Hettick are actually all tied for the team lead with 10 catches.
Not far behind are Cory West (eight catches), Tucker Winston (seven) and Quinn Sullivan (six). That is just about as balanced as a team can get throwing the ball.
Moreno gets his carries too and rolled up 36 against the Bengals. He now has 317 yards on the season, a healthy average of 105.6 per game in the early goings of the season.
Mellott does not hesitate to tuck the ball and run either, which has allowed him to become a true dual-threat quarterback over the past three seasons.
It is a potent mix and has made the Bulldogs extremely hard to stop this season. Butte has punted just once total this year and turned it over on downs three times in two home games.
With seven more games in the regular season, the Bulldogs will have to continue to have different looks on offense. But the core philosophy will not change and for Butte this year, that could just mean a path to title contention.
“Each week we’ve got to find some more creative ways to find those spaces and do those things as we face different teams,” Grey said. “Proud of the offense for what we’ve done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.