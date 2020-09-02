BUTTE — Bouts of wind whipped across the practice field at the Maroon Activities Center on a sunny but gusty Wednesday afternoon, taking the option of teeing up a football without a holder's assistance clean off the table.
In this most unusual of sports seasons, nothing is guaranteed to go as planned.
But for Butte Central, the fact remains that after an offseason filled to the brim with doubt as COVID-19 ran a scythe through much of the sports world, its football team is finally set to play its first game of the season.
"Our kids are just thrilled and excited to get to play football," said Central coach Don Peoples.
In what will be the first gridiron action in Butte since the 2019 State AA championship game, the Maroons will host the Frenchtown Broncs in a Western A conference matchup on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Montana Tech's Alumni Coliseum, with a slew of social distancing protocols in place. Frenchtown shutout Central 28-0 in the 2019 season.
Both teams will step onto Bob Green Field at 0-1, identical records that they arrived at in very different ways. The Broncs fell to Dillon at home 20-13 in a defensive slugfest last Friday. Central, which had been slated to take on Hamilton that same day, made the decision on Aug. 24 to forfeit that game following a summer in which practice opportunities were severely limited by COVID-19 restrictions.
A week after that difficult decision, Peoples said he has no regrets about his choice.
"It gave us five more days to acclimate the kids to football," Peoples said. "And I think that’s the thing that was lacking most. Five more days to prepare. Football is a highly complex game and it takes a long time to get ready to play. We just felt like it was essential for our kids. If you’re not ready to play, its not a safe condition."
Drew Badovinac, who was named Central's starting quarterback on Monday, said he and his teammates are thankful to have the opportunity to play considering that most of their summer was spent wondering whether they'd even get to take the field.
"We didn't know if we were going to have a season a month ago so it's a great feeling to be a day away from a game," said Badovinac, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound junior.
Badovinac beat out sophomores Rye Doherty and Luke Garrison for the starting job.
"We had a great battle," Peoples said. "It just came down to a little bit of experience, with (Badovinac) being a junior. But we feel good that we have three kids that can play quarterback."
While he won't be guiding the offense, Garrison has now been tasked with leading the defense where the 6-foot, 175-pounder will be starting at middle linebacker. Doherty will be a starting defensive.
In line with guidelines enacted by Butte-Silver Bow's health department, each uniformed home player will be permitted two spectators. With Central suiting up 29 players for Thursday's game, there will be a limit of 58 spectators spread about the 2000-seat stadium.
Frenchtown will not be allowed to have visiting fans. The game will be live-streamed online at the NFHS Network.
A Wednesday release from Central activities director Chad Petersen states that "the campus of Montana Tech will be closed" to all except players, coaches and others authorized to be at the game and that "watching the game from any location outside of the stadium is not allowed."
This policy stands in contrast to a football game between Lockwood and East Helena last week where — despite a no-spectator rule at sporting events in Yellowstone County — fans gathered around the fenced-off field to watch the game.
How the 2020 Montana high school football season — or any sports season — unfolds is anyone's guess. With that in mind, Peoples has had a pretty poignant message for his team.
"A strong theme in our pregame meeting was 'take advantage of every minute, every hour and every day," Peoples said. "I think our kids have done that."
