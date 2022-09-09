In a game defined by big plays, Helena High simply made more than Butte Friday night at Vigilante Stadium. Just barely.
The renewal of the Butte-Helena rivalry ended with the home team winning for the fourth straight time as Helena, led by three rushing touchdowns from Cade Holland, won 41-35 in the Western AA opener for both teams.
“We are making it way too interesting,” Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead said. “We knew going into this season that we are going to be a lot of games like this, especially in the (Western AA). Credit to Butte, they just kept fighting, but a great win for our guys.”
Holland, who threw the game-tying touchdown on a halfback pass last week against Senior, ran wild in the first half, juking and stiff-arming his way to touchdown runs of four, 18 and 11 yards.
The second score came in the second quarter and put the Bengals in front 14-0. But a touchdown pass from Jace Stenson to Kyler Stenson trimmed the lead to seven. Then, after a sack and a Butte fumble recovery, Trey Hansen tied the game at 14 on a four-yard touchdown run of his own.
Yet, Helena turned the tide later in the second quarter, forcing a fumble of its own and taking over at the Butte 28. Following a fourth down conversion by QB Carter Kraft, Holland scored his third TD, making it 21-14 Bengals at intermission.
“He was all over,” Broadhead said of his Holland. “We were trying to limit his reps and keep him fresh. He didn’t care. He just kept making plays. He was jumping over people and with him, the more touches he gets, the better he gets. It was a great job by him. Great effort.”
“I think I get a lot of my balance from hockey,” Holland said. “But I just have to give credit to my boys up front. They are dogs and going ham. It’s fun to run the ball behind them.”
Holland made it look fun, to everyone but the Butte defenders charged with tackling him. When it was all said and done, he touched the ball 19 times (13 rushes for 125 yards, six receptions for 65) for 190 yards and had three touchdowns.
Yet, as much as Holland owned the first half, it was the electrifying play of Kraft that defined the second.
On the opening drive of the third quarter with Helena leading by just seven, Kraft broke contain on a run, alluded multiple Butte defenders and took it 31 yards to pay dirt.
Up 27-14 after a missed PAT, Helena scored another touchdown less than a minute later as Ryan Frisinger intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards and extended the lead to 34-14.
It was one of four interceptions thrown by Stenson. He also threw four touchdowns, including one in the third to Hudson Luedtke. That got Butte within 13 (34-21) but not for long.
Just three minutes later, with 17 seconds to go in the third stanza, Kraft struck again, avoiding the pass rush and finding Manu Melo for a 27-yard touchdown on fourth and long.
That put Helena ahead 41-21 with 12 minutes to go. Yet, the game was far from over and a couple of big runs early in the fourth quarter by Jace Stenson got Butte in scoring position again and for the second time, Jace found Kyler Stenson in the end zone.
Helena answered by milking a few minutes off the clock, but Butte eventually forced a punt and drove 80 yards to the end zone. Jace Stenson, who completed 29-of-43 passes for 338 yards, found Luedtke for his fourth touchdown pass of the game with just 1:03 remaining.
Needing another score to erase Helena’s 20-point lead, Butte needed an onside kick and recovered, giving the Bulldogs the ball near the 40 with 60 seconds remaining.
Yet, the drive lasted just one play. Helena defensive lineman Kehler Woodland snatched an interception that proved to be the final dagger. HHS went into V-formation and for the second week in a row, the defense saved the day.
“They just kept getting stops and making big plays,” Broadhead said. “It was kind of a shootout toward the end but we got just enough when we needed it.”
Five turnovers forced certainly helped the Bengals get the win. Helena turned it over just once and Kraft was a huge part of that as the junior signal-caller completed 17-of-22 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown. He also ran it 10 times for 52 yards and a score.
“Carter made a couple of huge plays,” Broadhead said. “He kept plays alive. He kept his eyes downfield and threw one big ball in the back of the end zone when we really needed it.”
Still, Butte made it interesting and after trailing by double digits for most of the game and 20 points two different times in the second half, the Bulldogs never quit and that's something head coach Arie Grey likes about his team.
"I couldn't be more proud of the kids," Grey said. "We dug ourselves a hole twice and came back twice. So we obviously have some things we need to clean up, but at this point in time, you know, everyone has stuff they need to clean up. But, we know that we have great effort and we don't have to worry about that.
"They battled," he continued. "They could have given in multiple times and they didn't and that's all that you can ask for. Hats off to Helena High, they played a great game. We just need to cut down on the mistakes and play a cleaner game."
Helena (2-1, 1-0) will host Missoula Hellgate on Thursday. Butte (1-2, 0-1) will be home against Flathead.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.