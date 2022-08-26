HELENA — Friday's season opening game between Helena and Great Falls High had a little bit of everything.
In a five minute span in the third quarter, there were three non-offensive touchdowns including two kickoff returns of 80 yards or more by each team for a touchdown.
There was even a sprinkler malfunction in the fourth quarter as well as another game-defining 53-yard touchdown run by Rafe Longin in the fourth quarter. It was that play that wound up being the difference in Great Falls’ 30-27 come-from-behind win.
"I love that kid," Great Falls High head coach Coda Tchida said. "He's a senior captain for a reason and he showed why in the second half. He’s got so much heart.”
The go-ahead score was Longin's third touchdown of the night. Yet, the second, which came when he returned the opening kick of the second half 80 yards for a score, was the most important.
"That play changed the game," Tchida said.
It certainly did. So did Longin’s 25 carries for 142 yards. He also had two rushing touchdowns, with the other coming late in first half.
“It changed the flow of the game for sure,” Longin said. “Coached talked about how we needed to step up in the second half and we talked specifically about special teams. I think everyone did their job pretty well and that opened up the hole for me.”
The quick strike by Longin trimmed Helena’s 11-point (20-9) lead down to three and on first offensive series for HHS, disaster struck as Ryder English intercepted a Carter Kraft pass and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown that gave Great Falls a 23-20 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Helena High answered as Manu Melo scampered 82 yards for a score, putting the Bengals back in front 27-23 and capping a stretch of three non-offensive scores in five minutes of game time.
It also wasn’t the first big play of the night for Melo.
Melo opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Kraft that put the Bengals in front 7-0 after Great Falls High fumbled a snap on a punt.
Following a field goal by the Bison in the second quarter, Helena’s Tim Tamol forced another fumble, one the Bengals recovered to get the ball in the red zone. Kraft threw his second of three touchdowns to Cade Holland and suddenly, it was 13-3.
On the Bengals’ next drive, it looked like Helena might blow the game wide open, as Melo caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Kraft, giving HHS a 20-3 advantage with 3:25 to go before the half.
Yet, the Bison responded with a methodical drive led by Ashton Platt that included a 40-yard completion to Dane Gundlach setting up the first touchdown of the game by Longin.
Platt, who didn’t start the game, but took over for Reed Harris in the second quarter, threw for 137 yards and none were bigger than the 29 gained on a pass to Harris in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
With just over two minutes to go and facing a third down, Tchida could have run the ball and milked clock before punting as the Bengals were out of timeouts. Instead, he opted to throw to Harris and the Boston College commitment came down with the first down reception, tapping his toes to ice the 30-27 win.
“I like throw the ball a little bit,” Tchida said. “And when I’ve got a 6-foot-6 kid in Reed Harris going to Boston College and and Ashton Platt at quarterback, I’m going to take a chance and they didn’t let me down. You have to take chances in big-time games and it was a great play by him."
In a losing effort, Melo caught four passes for 117 yards in the loss for the Bengals but had well over 200 total yards including his 82-yard kick-return touchdown. In his first career start, Kraft completed 23-of-36 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns, as well as two interceptions.
Helena (0-1) will travel to Billings Senior next week. Great Falls (1-0) will host Butte buoyed by one of the biggest wins in recent program history.
"Great Falls High hasn't won here in who knows how long," Tchida said. "So this was just a huge win for our program."
