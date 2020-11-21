BILLINGS — On Friday night in the State AA football title tilt between Missoula Sentinel and Billings West, the big moments belonged to the Spartans.
Winning championship games nearly always means capitalizing on opportunities and stymieing opponents at critical times. The Spartans did both against the Golden Bears.
“We’ve talked about how big players step up and make big plays in big games,” Sentinel coach Dane Oliver after the game. “You know, it was such a team effort.”
Early in the state championship contest, West was the aggressor and Sentinel took a little bit to find its footing. The Spartans had a decent a drive going on the first possession of the game, but a bad snap sailed over Camden Sirmon’s head.
Sentinel avoided a turnover, however, and eventually punted the ball away.
West scored on the next possession but needed a 40-yard double pass and an incredible grab by standout wide receiver Taco Dowler to do so. It was the Bears’ only touchdown of the evening and they missed the extra point, which would loom large in the waning stages of the game.
Sentinel got on the board with 3:46 left in the first quarter when TJ Rausch hauled in two passes in succession, the second of which was a 20-yard touchdown. All scores are obviously important, but the Spartan bench was far less tense after that first touchdown.
Sentinel scored its second touchdown early in the second quarter, following a drive that fizzled out for West in the red zone. The Bears kicked a field goal after a bad snap that put them at 2nd and goal at the 15-yard line.
West’s inability to punch scores in was a major factor in deciding the game.
“With our backs to the wall, we’re as confident as we are on their 1(-yard line) or our 1,” fullback and defensive standout Charlie Kirgan said. “We’re going to buckle down.”
Zac Crews, who was playing with a tooth broken in half, scored the touchdown that made it 14-9 in Sentinel’s favor and his team never trailed again.
West hit a field goal to close the gap and then intercepted Sirmon to set itself up in great field position with an opportunity to take the lead before halftime. It was the only turnover of the day by the Spartans and the Bears did not capitalize on it.
With 1:20 left and the ball around midfield, West opted to punt on 4th and 6. This stop was another important one for Sentinel, especially because the Bears were going to get the ball out of halftime.
“At the end, they just made a couple more plays than we did,” West coach Rob Stanton said.
West drove the ball coming out of halftime, but Sentinel was able to stall out a drive and force the Bears into a fourth and 11. Near disaster for West followed as it attempted to fake a punt.
Sentinel was prepared. Throughout the evening, the Spartans had been very cautious with their alignment on West fourth down plays. Jace Klucewich, who returned punts all season for Sentinel, was more than willing to call for a fair catch.
He had just one return on the night — for 13 yards — and fair caught or let the ball go on the others.
Sentinel sat in a more conservative formation on fourth down and were ready for a fake the entire night. When West finally did try it, the Spartans swallowed it up within moments of the snap.
“We’ve been preaching all year that we’ve got to respond and not panic,” Crews said. “And that’s exactly what we did.”
West did hold Sentinel to a field goal on the next drive and the Spartans did the same to the Bears on the next possession, but those two drives took a lot of time off the clock.
One of the biggest plays of the game happened on the next kickoff. Sentinel running back Donovan South fielded a relatively short kick and the Bears seemed to lose him as he squirted up the middle and then to the left sideline. He returned the ball 68 yards to the West 27, putting Sentinel in excellent field position.
Senior Sentinel quarterback Dayton Bay threw his third touchdown of the game five plays after, an eight-yard touchdown pass on third down to Crews. Sentinel was now up by nine, making it a two-possession game with 11:47 left in the contest.
For West, that meant the clock started to become an opponent on par with the Spartans themselves.
“That set us up on offense, that great return by Donovan (South),” Bay said. “We all came together and won a state championship.”
Klucewich then had the first of two interceptions on the following West drive. He high-pointed the ball in the end zone and the Bears receivers really never had a chance to come down with it.
A grind-it-out drive followed, keyed by a third-and-5 conversion by Kirgan which went for 28 yards. The defense went for Sirmon, a known running threat, and left the big senior open.
“It’s one of our man (coverage) beaters … I didn’t think it was coming for me. I bent up a little bit because Neil Daily is a helluva linebacker. He was breathing down my neck a bit, but they went for the quarterback and Camden floated it up for me and kinda did the whole fullback thing, went north-south and got a few extra yards.”
West finally got the ball with 2:55 left in the game, but Sentinel had done the damage it needed to do.
A second interception by Klucewich then sealed the game.
“It took a little bit to get into it,” Klucewich said. “And then we were fine.”
They certainly were, making the big plays when they needed to and traveled back to Missoula with the first Sentinel state football title in 48 years.
