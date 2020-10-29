HELENA — Life doesn't always present second chances. But the Helena Capital football team is getting one Friday night.
That's because the Bruins, who lost to Butte High just a few weeks ago on their home field, will have the chance to return the favor by ending the Bulldogs season at Naranche Stadium in Butte in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.
"Not too many times in life do you get to make a wrong a right," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "And this is an opportunity for us to do that. We had a disappointing loss (earlier in the season) to Butte. We were up 13 points, but coulda, shoulda, woulda's don't matter. So we have an opportunity to redeem that loss."
A win would also allow the Bruins (3-4) a chance to keep their season alive for at least another week.
"If we want to continue our season, we have to decide Friday night if we are going to lay down or if we are going to try and get that next game against Billings West," Mihelish said. "Friday will speak a lot to the senior class and we will see what happens."
Of course, if it wasn't for a blocked field goal, which was returned for a touchdown and 20 consecutive points that ensued, the game would be played at Vigilante Stadium in Helena Friday night. Instead, the Bulldogs 20-13 victory over the Bruins was part of a four-game winning streak to close the season at 4-3, while earning the No. 4 seed in the West.
Capital isn't on a four-game winning streak, but the Bruins have won two of their last three games and three of their last five, despite losing 12-6 to Helena High in a crosstown game in the middle of a blizzard last week.
"I thought that we played really well on defense," Mihelish said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win and that's what we will need to do against Butte. They are a big team on both sides of the ball, so it's going to be a challenge."
Both teams will want to establish the run and the Bulldogs will look to running back Christian Vetter to carry the load after finishing fifth in Class AA in rushing yards during the regular season with 674 yards and seven touchdowns.
Quarterback Blake Drakos hasn't the world on fire in terms of passing yards, but with nine touchdowns and five interceptions, he's been efficient and he has Montana Grizzly commit Jake Olson to target at tight end.
As far as the Bruins are concerned, the running game will also be a focal point, although Capital has a more varied attack, which comes in averaging 168 yards per game.
Tiegan Cozzie, a senior running back, is the Bruins leading rusher (312 yards), but he's joined in the backfield by Dylan Graham and Carson DesRosier. Even wide receiver Tom Carter has gotten some carries in recent weeks as a wildcat quarterback and even scored two rushing touchdowns against Missoula Big Sky.
"They haven't seen (Dylan) Graham and some of the rotations we have had at running back," Mihelish said. "It's nice to have three guys. Dylan is probably the most explosive and he may get more touches, we will see how the game goes. The young sophomore (Carter) has also stepped up and I think that's just getting acclimated to AA football. It's not small-fry anymore."
Carter is also a weapon in the passing game for quarterback Matt Burton, who comes in with 1,013 passing yards, to go along with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Bruins top threat is wideout Quinn Belcher, who leads the team with 23 receptions for 249 yards. He also caught a 35-yard touchdown last week against Helena High and the senior is looking to make the most of his playoff opportunity.
"I'm excited that we get to have this chance to avenge our loss against Butte and play in Naranche," Belcher said. "That place is so much fun in and I think it will be a good time."
It's also going to be do or die for the Bruins and the Bulldogs, something that isn't lost on Belcher or anyone else.
"It's a lot more intense," Belcher said of the playoffs. "Our coaches have been talking to us this week and you realize how important it is to them and how important it should be to us. But we have been a lot more focused and we are ready."
The Bruins and Bulldogs will kickoff at 7 p.m. in Butte.
