BILLINGS — Football wasn’t Jacksen Burckley’s first choice.
He stopped playing before middle school, opting instead to keep participating in soccer as a center back. Then, when high school rolled around, Burckley thought he’d give golf a shot.
Chris Murdock, the Billings Senior football coach, had other ideas. Burckley grew up friends with Junior Bergen, and so assistant coach Simon Bergen knew all about Burckley’s athleticism and competitiveness and filled the head coach in about this potential game-changer.
So, with a sales pitch during freshman meetings from Murdock and others ringing in his ears, Burckley figured he’d give football a second chance. It’s worked out for him and the third-ranked Broncs, who travel to take on No. 1 Missoula Sentinel in a Class AA semifinal on Friday night at 7 p.m.
“We’re so spoiled to have him,” Murdock said Thursday, the eve of the game in Missoula. “He does everything for us.”
Though he doesn’t play defense, Burckley does have plenty to do on Friday nights.
This season, Burckley’s senior year, he’s the main target for Junior Bergen, who moved to quarterback after highly productive seasons as a wideout. Burckley also handles the kicking and punting duties, putting that soccer experience to good use. And, for good measure, he's usually the deep man on punt returns.
Over the past two seasons as Senior's full-time placekicker, Burckley has connected on 62 of 65 PAT attempts, and is 8 for 11 on field goals with a long of 40 yards. It was his 22-yard field goal in overtime last week that gave the Broncs a 20-17 lead over Kalispell Glacier, and it turned out to be the game-winner.
“After that last game, that’s probably the most excited I’ve ever been,” said the normally low-key Burckley.
Bergen was one of the state's top receivers in 2018 and 2019, catching 75 balls both years. But as he developed into the Broncs’ QB over this summer, that left an opening on the edge.
Burckley has filled that void nicely. His 6-foot-5 frame makes him tough to defend on the outside, and as a result, he leads the Broncs with 638 yards on 42 catches. He’s caught 10 touchdown passes, which ranks him second in Class AA behind Billings West’s Taco Dowler (12).
“When you’re throwing to a guy like Jacksen you don’t have to throw a perfect pass, he’s going to go up and get it,” Murdock said. “He might not even be the right (read). But you give a receiver like him any chance … he just makes circus catch after circus catch in practice and games. He’s going to be a successful college receiver, no doubt about it.”
Murdock added that he thinks Burckley, who is 210 pounds, could add some weight and be a tight end in college.
Burckley, though, is undecided about his athletic future. He’s also a starter on the Senior basketball team, a tall 3-point shooter who seems to have no range limit from beyond the arc. So that sport remains an option for him after high school, as well.
Burckley said he told Murdock “no” the first time the coach asked if he want to play football. But Murdock persisted, and since then the decision to forego the other fall sports has turned out to be a good one.
“I was hooked (early on),” Burckley said. “I just love football. I can’t get enough of it.”
And the chance to play one more week might be up to his foot or his hands.
