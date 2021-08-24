BUTTE — The Dillon Beavers finished last season with a loss to Miles City in the opening round of the playoffs. As a new season approaches, the team will look to recover from that loss but also remember the struggles of last season, coach Zach McRae said.
The Beavers finished last season with an 8-2 record with much of their success credited to players who graduated. Players like Daxton Graham and Jayce Fitzgerald have left the program and have begun their college careers, but McRae believes other players will be able to smoothly fill the gaps.
"We're confident we'll be better at some positions this year, but we'll definitely miss the leadership of those seniors," McRae said. "But I've seen both from last year and this summer, we've got guys hungry to step up and take on those leadership roles."
McRae said senior Callahan Hoffman may have an increased impact this season. Hoffman is a 6-foot-9 offensive tackle, whose size could help bring flow to the rest of the offense.
The Beavers have not publicly named a starting quarterback, but the open position has created a healthy competition among the young players. But McRae said the theme of the offense this season is certain to be "fast and physical."
"An open quarterback position does bring a little bit of a question mark, but last year's seniors left us an awesome blueprint on how to work and lead," McRae said. "We're hungry and motivated, and these guys play with passion."
The team showed that passion last season, during which the pandemic created obstacles they had not experienced before. The Beavers had just one game effected by the pandemic, but were one test away from cancelling multiple games.
McRae said he was proud of his players for not making excuses and identifying what was important. He also said that the experience of playing during a pandemic will help his team in the future.
"Anytime you have a situation like that that's new to Montana, new to the world, you try to find ways to adapt and persevere," McRae said. "We relied on each other for strength, because that strength comes from within the team."
McRae also said he and his team are prepared to follow the guidelines and challenges that still remain regarding COVID-19. But, barring any extreme and sudden problems, the Beavers will host fans once again this year, an experience the team dearly missed last season.
Not only do football games provide a chance for the community to congregate, but fans have always been important to the players and play a role in the on-field action.
"We're fired up to have fans back, fans can look forward to football again," McRae said. "It was an interesting challenge to play in empty stadiums, I'm very glad fans will get to see the hard work these guys have put in."
As the Beavers finalize the roster, McRae mentioned a few players to keep an eye on this season. Connor Curnow, who started at guard last year, has shown promise at skill positions and will start at linebacker and tight end this season.
John Kirkley was named first team all-state last season at linebacker and receiver, and will be looked to this season for leadership. But with the passion and work shown by the entire team, players who appear under the radar in the preseason could make a monumental impact.
The annual Blue and Gold Scrimmage will take place Friday August 20 at 7 p.m. at Vigilante Stadium. The season begins August 27 at home against Whitefish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.