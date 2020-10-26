MISSOULA — Two years ago, when Jake Olson was a tall and lanky sophomore trying to get some time on the Butte High varsity football team, it would have been hard to predict just how far he'd go by his senior season.
During that sophomore season he mostly played on PAT and field goal attempts, with only an occasional stab at offense. He was around 200 pounds and still growing, with a 6-foot-7 frame that comes, at least a bit, from his dad, Bob, who is 6-10.
So the genes were there. It just took a little work. Olson broke out last year as a tight end, catching 12 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns. This year he is playing on both sides of the ball and has become a standout defensive end.
He's also up to 240 pounds, already has verbally committed to the University of Montana football team and has become one of the most well-rounded football players in the state.
"Even before the season, I knew we were going to have a limited amount of guys so I knew I'd have to pack on some weight to play that defensive end spot and maybe even block more along the line," Olson said after a snowy 35-16 win over Missoula Hellgate on Friday. "Like tonight, we ran the ball a whole bunch so it's just easier being a heavy guy like the rest of the lineman. We can move people better."
In March, when gyms and workout facilities across the country began to shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Olson was presented with a problem. He wanted to gain around 35-40 pounds before the season started, but that was going to be very difficult to do without access to a gym.
A family friend let him have access to a home gym setup, much like a Gold's Gym multi-purpose machine. It was a godsend for Olson, who started to work out with it every day.
Twice a day, actually. For four weeks.
"I just went twice a day for as long as I could with little breaks in between," Olson said. "I was just eating as much food as I could because I wanted to get heavier."
The working out and increased caloric intake certainly had an impact. Olson is now the biggest guy on the field most days and has the frame to pretty much do whatever he wants while he's there.
Olson wanted to keep his mobility and has, an important key for making the college ranks. A lot of football players are large, not all have the footwork that the Butte senior does.
Some of that comes from the basketball court. Olson is a standout post for the Bulldog basketball team and has become excellent in that sport. It's an oft-repeated refrain that basketball players make some of the best tight ends and playing both sports has certainly helped Olson.
Watch Olson get into the end zone and muscle for position and the mixture of the athleticism from the two sports starts to be very noticeable.
"It's been neat to see his maturation in the game of football," Butte head football coach Arie Grey said. "You could really see it midway last year, his junior year, and now he just exploded."
Other coaches around the state have noticed the changes as well.
"He's definitely bulked up, he was obviously a threat run blocking and as a defensive end he does a good job," Hellgate head coach Mick Morris said. "He's come a long way as an athlete. When you're that size and have that attitude and mindset, it just makes him special."
Olson is committed to the Grizzlies and has a group chat with several of other Class of 2020 football commits. He will likely sign an official letter of intent after the season and he's quick to say his commitment is very much a verbal.
Iowa State recently sent him a letter in the mail and it remains to be seen if a larger school swoops in with a late offer. It might not matter, though, as Olson is already excited about getting to Missoula.
It's a town he says he loves and a place where he has family history.
He'll have a chance to be special at UM and much of that comes from a massive, impressive amount of work he has put in over the last few years.
"We always knew he was going to do some big things for us," Grey said. "He just keeps getting better every day."
