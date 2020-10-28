BUTTE — Whitehall and Shepherd's football teams are going to face off this season after all.
After the Jefferson County Health Department on Aug. 20 instructed its schools to scrub their non-conference games, the Trojans were forced to call off their contest against the Mustangs, knowing the only way they'd meet in 2020 is if both teams advanced to the postseason and the necessary playoff seedings fell into place.
Well, the stars aligned.
On Saturday, Whitehall (5-2) will travel to Shepherd (4-3) for the opening round of the Class B playoffs. The Trojans will enter as the No. 3 seed out of the Southern B while the Mustangs are the No. 2 seed out of the East.
It will be the Trojans first trip to the postseason since 2017 — where they beat Sheperd in the first round before falling to Cut Bank the next week — as well as the fifth game between Whitehall and the Mustangs in four years.
"We've played each other so much lately, we know each other really well," said Whitehall coach Dan Lacey. "It's awesome to play an opponent you're so familiar with."
Lacey said that his team's objective heading into this year was to return to the postseason after a two-year drought. And despite the cascade of uncertainty that has permeated this bizarre season, his players delivered.
"It's a great feeling, and that was our goal coming into the year," Lacey said. "We wanted an opportunity to play on Saturday. Our kids took care of business with all the obstacles they faced."
Both Whitehall and Shepherd managed to earn playoff tickets after opening their seasons with 1-2 records. The Trojans topped Jefferson in Week 1 before suffering back-to-back routs to Townsend and last year's Class B runner-up Manhattan which ended the regular season with an 8-0 record and as the top-ranked team in the 406mtsports.com rankings.
The Trojans may have fell to the Tigers 42-0, but Lacey said "getting a chance against one of the best teams in the state" served as a litmus test for his team to learn from.
"The biggest thing is the kids started to play for each other and saw how important it was to win the week," Lacey said of his team going on to win their final four regular season games.
Shepherd opened its season with a 36-0 loss to Glasgow, went on to defeat Huntley Project 7-6 for their first win in that series in nine games, then fell to Malta 34-12. Like Whitehall, the Mustangs then experienced a mid-season turnaround and proceeded to rip off three-straight wins by a combined margin of 102-14. Shepherd then stumbled in the final game of the regular season, a 40-14 loss to Red Lodge.
With the continuous possibility of football games being postponed or canceled looming over the regular season, a recurring theme throughout this strange fall has been that next week is never guaranteed. And now that the playoffs are here, playing the following weekend is anything but assured. For Whitehall, that means making the most of their playoff clash with Shepherd.
“I believe it’ll take an all-team effort,” said Lacey. "I think it's going to be a great game Saturday night," Lacey said.
The winner of Saturday's playoff opener will advance to take on either Fairfield or Missoula Loyola.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.