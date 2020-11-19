BILLINGS — Fans will be able to stream all three state championship football games this weekend on the NFHS Network.
To access the subscription-based NFHS Network, visit the Montana High School Association website (www.mhsa.org) and click on the link.
The state AA championship football game features Missoula Sentinel (9-0) at Billings West (9-0) on Friday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, at 7 p.m.
Manhattan (11-0) and Fairfield (8-1) will meet on Saturday in Fairfield at 1 p.m. for the Class B championship.
In 8-Man, Scobey (10-1) will play Drummond-Philipsburg (11-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Drummond for the title.
Last weekend, Laurel won the State A championship and Froid-Medicine Lake claimed the 6-Man crown.
