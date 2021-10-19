BOZEMAN — The dust certainly has settled as we reach the eighth week of the 406mtsports.com high school football rankings.
The top two teams in all five classes remained stout. And perhaps other than Fairview (5-2) downing fifth-ranked and previously unbeaten Culbertson (6-1) 30-14 in a seeding game to avenge a season-opening loss (48-14), no major upsets were recorded last week.
Only two other ranked teams fell to unranked teams, both in Class A and neither shocking: Lewistown (6-1) toppled then-No. 3 Billings Central (5-2) by a touchdown in Class A for its first win over the Rams in 35 years, and Columbia Falls (5-1) walloped then-No. 5 and previously undefeated arch-rival Whitefish (7-1) by 16 points.
The other shakeups were a result of showdowns between ranked teams: No. 5 Malta (7-0) throttling No. 6 Glasgow (6-2) by 31 points and No. 7 Eureka (6-2) downing No. 3 Bigfork (6-1) by a point in Class B, No. 5 Fort Benton (6-1) rallying past No. 3 Simms (7-1) by 10 points in a seeding-game reversal of their previous week’s tilt and No. 10 Park City (6-1) edging No. 9 Sheridan (5-1) by two points in 8-Man play, and No. 5 Shields Valley (5-1) fending off No. 3 Bridger (6-1) by four points in 6-Man.
In Class AA, neither No. 1 Missoula Sentinel (7-0) nor No. 2 Billings West (7-1) revealed any chinks in their armor as both thumped credible opposition. The Spartans blew out then-No. 3 Helena Capital (5-2) by 32 points and the Golden Bears won by 29 at Great Falls CMR (5-3).
Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Sentinel still figures to have its hands full at No. 3 Butte (5-2), which owns home wins over Great Falls, No. 4 Helena and Kalispell Glacier (along with its 43-3 head-scratcher loss to No. 5 Helena Capital). Honorable mention: Helena (5-2) and Capital (5-2) have more at stake than mere crosstown pride when they meet at Vigilante Stadium.
As for Class A, the three top teams Hamilton (7-0), Laurel (7-0) and Polson (8-0) show no signs of weakening either.
Lewistown makes its first appearance in the rankings at No. 4 and will have heavy hearts on Friday when it plays host to Miles City (4-3). Golden Eagles senior lineman Dylan Morris died in a single-car accident Sunday night; many teams around the state will be playing with his number “71” affixed to their jerseys or helmets this week.
Upcoming Class A game of the week: High-flying Polson (8-0) figures to be facing a determined Whitefish squad on the road a week after the Bulldogs suffered their first defeat.
Class B has been dominated by No. 1 Florence-Carlton (7-0), which has outscored opponents not named Townsend 279-32. The Falcons have plenty of capable foes lined up behind them positioning for a shot though.
Upcoming Class B game of the week: Florence-Carlton will be at home but faces a wounded Bigfork team after the Vikings were handed their first loss. Keep an eye on: Malta faces its sternest test yet at No. 8 Fairfield (6-1) and the stage is set for the annual Battle for the Elkhorn with No. 2 Townsend (6-1) traveling to No. 7 Jefferson (5-2).
The west side continues to reign in 8-Man with No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0) and No. 2 Thompson Falls (8-0) dispatching all comers mostly with ease. Because they won't meet in the regular season, T-Falls will be the No. 1 seed based on point differential barring a loss against 1-7 Troy this week.
Fort Benton slips ahead into the No. 3 spot just above No. 4 Simms after the two earned their season split and head to the playoffs as hosts. Seven of the top 10 teams are idle this week as they await playoffs.
Upcoming 8-Man game of the week: No. 7 Joliet figures to be challenged in a rare Wednesday game at Sheridan (5-1), which was ranked most of the season before losing to Park City last week.
In 6-Man, everyone is still looking up at No. 1 and defending state champion Froid-Lake (8-0), which has yet to win by fewer than 22 points — and that was 36-14 over once-beaten and fourth-ranked Shields Valley (5-1).
Upcoming 6-Man game of the week: It’ll be a matter of which springs is hotter when No. 2 White Sulphur Springs (6-0) travels to No. 7 Hot Springs (6-1).
High school football
406mtsports.com rankings
Oct. 12
The rankings (+/- = movement upward or downward):
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (7-0)
2. Billings West (7-1)
3. Butte (5-2) (+1)
4. Helena (5-2) (+1)
5. Helena Capital (5-2) (-2)
Class A
1. Hamilton (7-0)
2. Laurel (7-0)
3. Polson (8-0) (+1)
4. Lewistown (6-1) (+2)
5. Billings Central (5-2) (-2)
Class B
1. Florence-Carlton (7-0)
2. Townsend (6-1)
3. Columbus (6-1) (+1)
4. Malta (7-0) (+1)
5. Eureka (6-2) (+2)
6. Bigfork (6-1) (-3)
7. Jefferson (5-2) (+2)
8. Fairfield (6-1)
9. Glasgow (6-2) (-3)
10. Red Lodge (6-2)
8-Man
1. Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0)
2. Thompson Falls (8-0)
3. Fort Benton (6-1) (+2)
4. Simms (7-1) (-1)
5. Scobey (6-1) (+1)
6. Culbertson (6-1) (-2)
7. Joliet (5-1)
8. Belt (7-1)
9. Chinook (7-1) (+1)
10. Park City (6-1)
6-Man
1. Froid-Lake (8-0)
2. White Sulphur Springs (6-0)
3. Power-Dutton-Brady (7-1) (+1)
4. Shields Valley (5-1) (+1)
5. Bridger (6-1) (-2)
6. Richey-Lambert (5-2)
7. Hot Springs (6-1)
8. DGS-GRW (7-1)
9. Big Sandy (5-2)
10. Broadview-Lavina (5-2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.