MISSOULA — The Atlanta Falcons are hosting two free girls flag football clinics next week in Missoula and Bozeman.

The Missoula clinic is next Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. at the University of Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium and the clinic in Bozeman, which is next Thursday, is at Montana State at Bobcat Stadium from noon to 3 p.m.

The clinic is for girls in grades eight through 12th who are eager to learn flag football skills, fundamentals and the rules of the game. Drills will be led by Atlanta Falcons Legends and representatives from NFL FLAG. Free food and an Atlanta Falcons t-shirt will be provided to those who register.

To register for the Missoula clinic, go here. For the Bozeman clinic, go here.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

