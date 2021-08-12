MISSOULA — The Atlanta Falcons are hosting two free girls flag football clinics next week in Missoula and Bozeman.
The Missoula clinic is next Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. at the University of Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium and the clinic in Bozeman, which is next Thursday, is at Montana State at Bobcat Stadium from noon to 3 p.m.
The clinic is for girls in grades eight through 12th who are eager to learn flag football skills, fundamentals and the rules of the game. Drills will be led by Atlanta Falcons Legends and representatives from NFL FLAG. Free food and an Atlanta Falcons t-shirt will be provided to those who register.
To register for the Missoula clinic, go here. For the Bozeman clinic, go here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.