BILLINGS — The thought of his team facing arch-nemesis Laurel for the Class A football championship elicited a sly smile from Billings Central quarterback Marcus Wittman.
Throughout decades of football conflict between the Rams and Locomotives, this year will mark the first time the rivals will meet with a state title in the balance.
It was made so thanks to Central’s 17-10 semifinal win over defending state champion Miles City on Saturday at Lockwood Stadium, which came roughly 55 minutes after Laurel had secured a 28-21 road win over top-ranked Hamilton.
The clash, set for next Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lockwood, will pit a Central program making a return trip to the title game since winning it all in 2018 against a Laurel team that will be playing in the championship game for the second straight year.
“It’s going to be really fun. It’s like a storybook ending,” Wittman said. “Senior year, Laurel rivalry, state championship … it’s going to be a blast.”
Of course, it didn’t happen for Central without some tense moments against the Cowboys. Not with Miles City quarterback Carson Hunter giving the Rams fits.
With the score knotted 10-10 in the late stages of the fourth quarter following a 21-yard field goal by Miles City’s Jackson Whicker, the Rams were set up with great field position thanks to an explosive kickoff return from Junior Brackenridge.
It helped set up a 1-yard plunge into the end zone by Wittman, running behind 300-pound lineman JaQuawhann Booth, that put Central back in front with 3:33 on the clock.
Then, on the first play of Miles City’s ensuing possession, Rams safety Thomas Hubbard dove to intercept a Hunter pass. From there, Central was able to bleed the clock and close out the victory.
Hubbard helped spearhead a defensive effort that, for the most part, put the clamps on Miles City. The interception was the seventh of the year for the 5-foot-9, 145-pound senior.
“We talked a lot in the huddle and at halftime that we were going to have to be the ones pushing on the gas and we were the ones who were going to have to make plays,” Hubbard said of Central’s defense.
“We knew that we were going to have to stop (Hunter) one more time. We knew we needed just one more play. I expected the ball. I expected them to throw it.”
Central dodged a bullet following a 59-yard pass from Hunter to Damian Leidholt that put the Cowboys on the 10-yard line trailing by three with eight minutes left. The Rams didn’t break, and forced Whicker’s field goal.
Miles City’s defense played just as well. The Cowboys forced and recovered a fumble with the Rams driving into the red zone in the third quarter, and later stopped Wittman short on a run on a fourth-and-5 play to get the ball back.
Coach Jeff Regan’s team defended its state title admirably, but fell just one touchdown short.
“It was a fight, and I knew our guys would fight. That’s why we’re champions,” said Regan, whose team lost 42-0 to Central on Oct. 16. “Things didn’t bounce our way the first time we played, and that wasn’t us.
“I’m just so proud of our guys to battle back and be in a position to be one game away from playing for a state championship. Just really proud of them. I love them.”
The game’s most contentious moment occurred in the third quarter when the elusive Hunter, scrambling for a first down, was leveled with a late hit out of bounds. Flags flew.
After absorbing the hit, Hunter lay prone on the sideline and appeared to be injured as pushing and shoving — and an offsetting Miles City penalty — ensued around him. But he got up, dusted himself off and seemed no worse for wear.
Still, the Cowboys stalled in Central territory when a fourth-down screen pass was swallowed up.
Derek Damjanovich's 6-yard run gave Central the lead in the first quarter, but the Cowboys answered with a 12-yard pass from Hunter to Leidholt to tie the game in the second quarter, a play in which Leidholt dove and lunged for the pylon.
Camden Capser hit a 35-yard field goal and Central took a 10-7 lead into halftime.
“Miles City just has a lot of tough kids that play hard,” Stanton said. “We knew it was going to come down to the end and we were going to have to do things right in order to beat them. They gave us fits. Both teams really dug in.”
Miles City finished its season with a 6-3 record.
Central, the No. 2-ranked team in the most recent 406mtsports.com Class A rankings, improved to 7-0. The Rams’ title-game appearance with be their 11th in program history; they have previously won five state championships.
Central handed No. 4 Laurel (7-1) its only loss of the season, a 28-14 outcome on Sept. 25.
“It’s a state championship game and we put everything that happened in September behind us,” said Stanton, looking ahead to next week. “It’s 48 minutes of football, and it’s the last time a lot of these kids will play. So it will be pretty special.”
