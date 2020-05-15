Badlands Bowl canceled due to coronavirus

Montana roster

Note: The Knights of Columbus Badlands Bowl, which was to have been played June 20 at Dickinson State University in North Dakota, was canceled due to the novel coronavirus. Following are the Montana players who were selected for the game:

Justice Peterson, Dillon; Alex Balkenbush, Billings Central; Conor Reitler, Billings Skyview; Josh Erbacher, Billings West; Demarcus Carr, Billings West; Jaden Bienvenue, Billings West; Isaiah Sanchez, Billings West; Hunter Morse, Billings West; Cole Curry, Billings West; Jake D'Agostino, Bozeman; Tom Walkup, Bozeman; Jadon Lamb, Townsend; Thomas McGree, Butte Central; Quin Sullivan, Butte; Jacolby Matoon, Miles City; Mason Harding, Miles City; Aiden Barrows, Miles City; Dayron Johnson, Miles City; Keeley Bake, Fairfield; Cody Asbeck, Fairview; Tucker Jones, Hamilton; Parker Johnston, Helena Capital; Noah Braden, Helena Capital; Zane McCormick, Helena Capital; Bridger Grovom, Helena Capital; Kayden Craigle, Helena Capital; T.J. Fife, Helena; Hayden Ferguson, Helena; Keyshawn Newby, Helena; Tanner Russell, Kalispell Flathead; Ethan Renner, Laurel; Jett Rebish, Missoula Big Sky; Liam Haffey, Missoula Loyola; Finnegan Davis, Red Lodge.

Alternates: Trey Green, Alberton-Superior; Bo Hakert, Billings Central; Myles Yochum, Billings Central; Oren Nash-Bergen, Billings Senior; Kaelen Patten, Bozeman; Aaron Richards, Butte Central; Lucas Kingston, Butte; Scout Alan, Butte; Bryce Nelson, Great Falls CMR; Garren Todoroff, Miles City; Traton Farrell, Miles City; Tyler Harms; Miles City; Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive; Mick O'Connor, Ekalaka; Alex Schriver, Fairview; Hank Rugg, Frenchtown; Mason Dionne, Havre; Dillon Nyegaard, Jefferson; Cameron Younger, Laurel; Jake Kendall, Eureka; Lane Veltkamp, Manhattan.