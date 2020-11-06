Billings West's Taco Dowler runs to the end zone on one of his four touchdown catches from Isaiah Claunch in the Golden Bears' 49-7 Class AA football quarterfinal playoff win over Helena Capital Friday night at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings West quarterback Isaiah Claunch threw for 460 yards Friday night against Helena Capital at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.
BILLINGS — Billings West’s first possession of Friday’s Class AA football playoff quarterfinal was not something to behold, at least not to the Golden Bears’ faithful.
Fortunately for the Bears, who were coming off a bye in the first round, four penalties and a fumble (West recovered) was not a precursor to the remainder of the evening.
On West’s second possession, Taco Dowler scored from 11 yards out on a jet sweep pass from Isaiah Claunch and the Bears were off to the races, beating Helena Capital 49-7 at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium behind a highly productive night from Claunch, Taco Dowler and others.
“Those games where you have a week off you kind of get out of your routine,” West coach Rob Stanton said. “We gave the kids time off to rest and relax a little bit, too, and get away from football, which is a good thing.
“I think after they were pushed back a little bit (by the penalties) they responded well and made some big plays all game long.”
Claunch threw seven touchdown passes, four to Taco Dowler, and Neil Daily caught two and Caden Dowler another as the second-ranked Bears rolled into next week’s semifinals against No. 5 Bozeman.
West (8-0) had a 28-0 lead before Capital got on the board early in the third on a Matt Burton-to-Tom Carter touchdown pass to get within 28-7. But that was as good as it got for the Bruins, who found themselves down by four touchdowns again when two plays later Claunch and Taco Dowler turned in a 48-yard score.
The dizzying array of offense coming from West left Capital coach Kyle Mihelish figuratively tipping his cap.
“They don’t just have one guy who’s explosive, they have five, six, seven guys,” Mihelish said. “It’s pretty impressive. The Dowler kid, obviously very good, well both of them … they have the good three combination as far as big, fast and physical.”
Claunch completed 17 of 22 passes for 460 yards. And on a night of big plays, Taco Dowler provided some of the biggest highlights.
Dowler caught four passes for 222 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown for the game’s final points near the end of the third quarter. Earlier in the game, Dowler took a screen pass 69 yards, running most of the way with just one shoe.
“Some kid dove at me and took my shoe off,” Dowler said. “I took a couple steps and this turf is a little gushy. I thought I was going to fall down when I was running to the end zone.”
Somehow, West coach Rob Stanton ended up with the shoe and handed it to Dowler when the junior made it back to the sidelines.
"Next time try it with two," Stanton joked.
Dowler also had a punt return for a touchdown called back by another West penalty.
“He’s amazing,” Stanton said. “Not only is he really good, he’s really dedicated. He probably leads the team in the amount of film he watches. When the chips are down, he wants the ball. It’s not like he’s selfish and calling for it, but if you get it to him he’s going to do something with it.”
The Bruins came to Billings fresh off an emotional playoff win at Butte last week. But they simply couldn’t contain the Bears and finished the season 4-5.
“We had an idea that we were going to be a solid football team, and for us to get in the top eight when everybody else thought we were out of it and weren’t going to have a very good year, you know, that’s a big accomplishment for us,” Mihelish said. “We get a lot of good kids back next year.”
Cayden Paul had two sacks for the Bears, and Caden Dowler and Zach Erbacher had interceptions. Spencer Bergen was good on all seven of his PAT attempts.
