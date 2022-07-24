If it wasn’t for the power of positivity, Tristyn Gilliam might still be in a wheelchair.
During a single car accident on May 16, 2020, Gilliam, a student and three-sport athlete at Helena Capital, suffered numerous injuries including a broken back. There were injuries to his vertebrae, nerves, and discs, as well as his spinal cord.
In their initial diagnosis, doctor’s painted a grim picture.
“They said I’d have about a 3% chance to ever walk again,” Tristyn recounted. “It wasn’t fun to hear. But we just talked, me and my dad, about how it wasn’t going to be that way. Every day he would tell me, that wasn’t going to be the last time I was going to walk.”
Gilliam, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, got ejected from his vehicle and it rolled over him.
“I remember lying there, trying to get my breath back because the wind was knocked out of me and I was yelling (for the other passengers), I wanted to make sure they were OK,” he said. “They were wearing their seatbelts. They came over to me and we called the ambulance and then I called my dad.”
“It’s a phone call you never want to get,” Jason Gilliam said. “Like a nightmare, you can’t wake up from. But I’m glad he called. I grabbed my stuff and got in the truck. I knew exactly where he was at so I zipped out there…I just wanted to be there for him.”
Tristyn was eventually taken to Great Falls and put through eight hours of spinal-fusion surgery.
“It was nerve-racking,” Jason said. “I just tried to stay positive.”
Tristyn burst fractured his L2 vertebrae and he needed to have it fused to his L1 and L3. And before he even had surgery on his back, there was plastic surgery done to repair damages to his face in the accident.
While he started to regain movement, doctors were pessimistic about his ability to walk again.
“That was devastating to hear,” Jason said of the 3% diagnosis. “To see someone so young have it pulled away from them like that, was tough.”
Playing sports again was off the table for the three-sport athlete but in terms of being able to walk, that was a challenge he wanted to meet head-on.
“From the beginning, even during in-patient rehab, Tristyn wrote that his goal was to walk again,” Jason said. “That was the mission and I don’t think there was ever a doubt he would achieve that, certainly not in my mind.”
Defining the goal was easy, reaching it was anything but.
“Sometimes, it would get hard,” Tristyn said. “You think to yourself, ‘This sucks. I don’t want to do this.’ But I didn’t want to be like that, so I would just try to push through it and work harder.”
And that’s exactly what he did, according to physical therapist and former Carroll College football player, Jeff Shirley.
“Tristyn and Jason, they are two of the toughest people that you will ever meet,” he said after aiding in the rehabilitation effort. “And the way Tristyn handled everything was so impressive. You would think someone his age, after all that, would have some tough times and I’m sure he did, but he never let it affect him. He just put his head down and kept working.”
“We had a lot of good days,” Jason said. “We had some bad days too but we just tried to keep a positive attitude and keep grinding.”
“I didn’t like being in a wheelchair,” Tristyn said. "I’m also a really competitive person. I don’t like to lose and I wasn’t going to let this beat me.”
Even before Tristyn could get out of bed, he was doing exercises and it progressed from there.
“We did physical therapy three times a day in the hospital," he said."It was tough but they were really good with it and every little thing that happened, like me being able to move my toe, they made it a big deal.”
One of the first big milestones was being able to flex and move his left leg.
“First came my left quad, then my right butt cheek,” Tristyn said. “Then my right foot, then my right quad, my left butt cheek, and my left foot…well my left foot still doesn’t work all the way.“
But the progress continues.
“He’s still making gains,” Jason said. “Central nerve damage can take a long time to recover from.”
It can also make progress hard to come by and learning how to walk again didn’t even start with walking.
“The first thing was getting out of bed into the wheelchair,” Tristyn said. “Then it was moving from the wheelchair to like a mat or to a table. We focused a lot on balance and just sitting. Then working on transfers like going to the bathroom and coming back. There was a lot of occupational therapy too for about the first two or three weeks that’s all it was.”
Slowly but surely, it started to work.
“It was a good feeling but you didn’t really know when it was going to happen (feeling or movement) or when things were going to come back,” he said. “You don’t really get a feeling or anything. It just kind of comes back over time.”
It also took a different combination of activities to regain his former strength, such as pool therapy, which he did with Margaret Koenig in Helena.
“My legs weren’t that strong,” Tristyn said. “So being in the water took a lot of that weight off so I could actually be on my feet. I would run and walk in the pool and do resistance work.”
Yet, in the beginning, it took work just to get into the pool.
“When we first started, he couldn’t even get into the pool,” Jason said. “We had to put him on this chairlift and lower him down. But then he was swimming, jumping, and jumping into the pool. It was a long process.”
And as Koenig details, it didn’t happen overnight.
“He was in the pool with me or in the clinic four or five days a week for a very long time,” she said. “It’s pretty incredible how far he has come because, in the beginning, he was in a wheelchair and couldn't really move his legs at all.
“He would stand and we would have to brace everything,” she added. “And he would basically prop himself up. So it was going from that scenario to figuring out how to take a step. So it was interesting when we were finished to say, ‘Hey, Tristyn do you remember when this was what we did or when we thought he was a huge accomplishment?’ I think him realizing just how far he’s come has been incredible to see.”
Even if it took some outside recognition to make him realize it.
“At the health club or the various places where I treated him, I still get people to this day that come up to me and talk about how far he’s come,” she said. “(People) would walk up to him and all the old ladies in the pool would be like ‘You’re incredible’ and he would just blush. They didn’t know anything about his story at all, they just saw how dedicated he was and how far he'd come."
Gilliam was no stranger to physical activity. Prior to his accident, he was a standout football player and wrestler for Capital, while also taking part in track.
During the 2019-20 season, as a sophomore, he caught eight passes for 119 yards and also went six-for-six on extra-point attempts before an injury ended his season.
"He was so fun to watch," Shirley said. "He was the kicker and would kick the ball off and more often than not, he would be one of the first ones there to make the tackle. I think that tells you something about Tristyn."
Gilliam also was familiar with rehab thanks to knee and ankle injuries.
“I first started working with him after he hurt his knee,” Shirley said. “And then we were all insanely frightened when we heard about his accident.”
“By the time I started working with him again, he had done some work with some physical therapists I know in Great Falls,” he added. “And then Marge Koenig, but he was the same exact kid as before. Super positive and upbeat. He just blew past every goal we set. It was amazing.”
It wasn’t all that surprising if you know Tristyn though.
“He’s one of the most subtly fierce kids that I’ve ever known, “ Koenig said. “He showed up every single visit and not a hundred percent, like a thousand percent. And this was a teenage boy. He had to mature a lot but was extremely committed and that was awesome. We both learned a lot from his recovery.”
Through everything, one thing Tristyn was never short on was believers or supporters.
"Tristyn and I want to thank family, friends, coaches, therapists, doctors and the entire Helena community for all their support and help," Jason said. "Without them, the outcome might not have been so positive."
One of his strongest supporters, was his younger sister, Jadyn Gilliam.
“I just thought it was their suggestion really,” she said. “I just never really thought that was a possibility (Tristyn not walking again). I always had hope and I just knew he was stronger than that and that he could overcome it.”
Yet, it was still difficult to see her brother struggle.
“It was hard because I have never seen him in that mental state before,” she said. “He was really down and he’s normally a very cheery, upbeat, happy person. But even though you could tell he was down, he always stayed positive for everybody else and he just never quit. He continued to work hard and that was really inspiring.”
Tristyn didn't even give up the hope of wrestling again. Despite being told he might not walk again, prior the to 2021-22 season, he was hoping to get medical clearance to get back on the mat.
“I remember (Marge) talking to me about Tristyn because he was trying to see if he could find a doctor that would pass him for a physical so he could wrestle,” Shirley recalled. “ I don’t think he did, they probably thought better safe than sorry, but I know that he felt like he could go out there and win. I didn’t talk to him about it but that’s just who he is as a person.”
The now Capital graduate didn't return to wrestling, but works full time at an auto shop and is enrolled for classes at Helena College this fall. He also lifts weights and does other activities, just as he did before the accident.
“To have a 3% chance to walk and to come back the way he is, just living his life, it’s amazing,” Shirley said. “Tristyn was just incredible to work with. He had such a great attitude and he worked so hard. He was always ready for the next challenge.”
“I’m very proud of him,” Jason Gilliam said. “It’s tough just thinking about his athletic career because I think that’s something I took for granted…probably him too and it was sports his whole life until the accident.”
“It was a tough experience,” he added. “I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. But Tristyn never made excuses about it and never looked back. He was always forward thinking.”
There were, of course, disappointments, such as the end of his football career.
“I’m pretty sure that’s one thing I told (my dad) when I was lying there (after the accident),” Tristyn said. “‘I’m never going to be able to play football again.”
He didn’t play football again but eventually, despite the prognosis, he did start walking again.
“It felt good,” he said. “It’s hard to describe it. It wasn’t really walking in the beginning. I went from the wheelchair to a walker and from a walker to a cane. The best moment came when I didn’t need the cane anymore.”
Walking was the main challenge. But another goal was being able to walk across the stage at his high school graduation in May, approximately two years after the accident.
"He did tell me that it was going to be really important for him to walk across the stage," Jadyn Gilliam said. "And I felt like it was equally important for me just to watch him overcome all that and then to be able to get up and do something that he wanted to accomplish."
Especially considering the odds.
"Knowing some people said it was really improbable not that long ago, it actually meant a lot to me because I walked before him," she said. "So I made it a point to turn around. As soon as I got done walking, just to be able to watch him walk across the stage."
Now that his recovery is behind him, Tristyn’s focus is on what lies ahead.
“I don't like to think about (the accident),” he said. “It happened but I’m just thinking about the future and living life the way I should.”
That includes telling others, as he did in a presentation to classmates at Capital High School: “To wear a seatbelt.”
