STEVENSVILLE — When Corvallis looks at the film of a 19-7 win over Stevensville on Friday night on the Yellowjackets' field, the Blue Devils will see a few mistakes.
But they’re going to see a lot to build on as well, especially a defense that constantly kept the Blue Devils a step ahead of their Yellowjacket counterparts. Time and time again in the Western A showdown the Blue Devil defense got third-down stops, interceptions and generally disruptive plays.
“I was just impressed with how well they rallied together and stopped them even on the toughest of plays,” senior Corvallis quarterback Bryce Mayn said. “They figured out the screen plays and whatnot that were getting us in the first half It was great to see.”
Pick by Drew Therrien, huge break for Corvallis. Stevensville has had a couple chances here. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/bQ1eEIGlcx— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) August 29, 2020
Mayn played wide receiver last year and is still getting the hang of quarterback as he also has a new head coach — Doug South — as well as a somewhat new offense to figure out. Corvallis plays in the spread and a number of different players touched the ball throughout the evening.
But the basics for a pretty good offense are there and as Mayn gets in the groove a little more, the Blue Devils could become a force to be reckoned with.
“This is just the start,” South said of his quarterback. “He’s our guy and he’s been our guy and he’s going to be our guy the rest of the year.”
Corvallis was humming early, as Mayn found junior wideout Mace Marshall for a beautiful 35-yard touchdown. Mayn slipped the pass in between two defenders and Marshall was just able to haul the ball down in stride, crossing the goal line with two Yellowjacket defenders draped all over him.
Mace Marshall with a great catch on 3rd and 11. That’s a 35-yard TD from QB Bryce Mayn.— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) August 29, 2020
7-0 Corvallis, 8:12 left in the first quarter. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/Ok8G7ArxWe
“I saw him, he had a smaller corner on him and I knew he had that inside release,” Mayn said. “So I knew if I put it up there he’d bring it down.”
The Blue Devils got a touchdown a few possessions later early in the second quarter, as Seth Stoker took the ball on a fly sweep and scored from 12 yards out.
Stevensville had its opportunities to get itself firmly in the game, but struggled to put together drives.
A safety near the end of the first half did not help matters.
The Yellowjackets fumbled twice and Stevensville quarterback Sahkaia Wehr threw two interceptions. But Wehr also had some impressive moments, including on defense and scored his team’s only touchdown, a run from just a few feet outside the goal line.
The mistakes, especially late in the third quarter, continued to pile up for the Yellowjackets.
“Cleaning up mistakes, we need to click more as a team because we’re pretty young and a lot of us haven’t played with each other very much,” Wehr said. “After time we will click, I feel like, and we will become a better team.”
Sahkaia Wehr with the QB sneak. PAT is good. 7:36 left in the third quarter. 16-7 Corvallis now. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/nxWzGgGhkA— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) August 29, 2020
Kicker Luke Wolksy hit both of his PAT attempts as well as a 25-yard field goal to help ice the game. South said that he's more than confident to attempt a field goal inside the 20-yard line.
Masks were present on many spectators and all players and coaches along the sideline as well as officials and volunteers. Corvallis fans were allowed at the game and packed into the small visitor’s side bleachers.
The Stevensville cheer squad did not wear masks, though were prohibited by MHSA rules from performing any team stunts.
Next up for Corvallis is a big test against Hamilton, while Stevensville will play Dillon.
“Everyone had my back tonight,” Mayn said. “Now it’s time to get ready for a big one next week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.