FRENCHTOWN — Frenchtown running back Tel Arthur flexed his arms as he ran to the sideline alongside quarterback Wyatt Hayes, who repeated the phrase, “You can’t hold this,” while pointing at Arthur.
Polson struggled to hold down the senior, who ran for a personal-best four touchdowns, including three in the final 13 minutes, to help the Broncs keep alive their playoff hopes with a 56-46 home win Friday in a game that had playoff implications and a playoff feel as the teams traded offensive jabs.
“Every game now is win or go home,” Arthur said, later crediting his fellow offensive players for helping him run over the Polson defense. “You can’t take a snap off. You just got to keep pushing through and try to get the win.”
It’s Frenchtown’s biggest win of the season after coming up short against a pair of top-five teams, losing 21-6 to Hamilton and 20-13 to Dillon with its defense giving up just 21 points across those games. The Broncs moved into a tie for fourth place in the Western A, which will be sending only four teams to the playoffs this year, with three weeks to play.
There’s now a three-way tie for the fourth and final spot between Frenchtown, Columbia Falls and Whitefish, all of whom are 4-2. Polson is now on the outside looking in with a 3-3 record and sitting seventh in the conference.
“Every game feels big,” Frenchtown coach Ryne Nelson said. “If we lose even one, there’s a good chance we miss out on the playoffs. So, I was proud of the grit and the never-quit attitude the team showed.”
Arthur came up big down the stretch as the coaches had trust in him and continued feeding him the ball. His 1-yard touchdown run in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter put the Broncs up 42-30.
After Polson scored on a 10-yard pass from Jarrett Wilson to Colton Graham, one of their three touchdown connections, Arthur danced for 56 yards on the next series and capped it off with a 3-yard touchdown run to extend Frenchtown’s lead to 49-38. Wilson finished with five touchdown passes, two interceptions and one touchdown run, completing 39 of 60 passes for 428 yards.
Another 10-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Graham, this time on fourth down, cut Frenchtown’s lead to 49-46, but Arthur carried the load and the Broncs ran down the clock before he scored on a 6-yard run to put them up 56-46 with 1:20 to play.
“We just dug deep,” Arthur said. “Just knowing that our defense needs some help and it wasn’t clicking tonight on defense, so the offense just had to keep scoring, putting up points, putting up yards and helping them out.”
Frenchtown jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a defensive touchdown and a 6-yard run from Peyton Hicks. The Broncs pushed it to 21-7 when Arthur ran for a 5-yard score following Polson’s first touchdown on a Wilson scramble.
The Pirates answered to take a 22-21 lead on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Xavier Fisher and a 47-yard pass from Wilson to Graham. That would be their final lead.
Frenchtown senior Devin Shelton gave the Broncs the lead for good when he caught a 12-yard pass from Hayes for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half, had an interception on the next series, opened the third quarter by intercepting another pass and then caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Hayes two plays later to put the Broncs ahead 35-22.
“Our offense was lights out,” Nelson said. “Our defense, we have some work to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.