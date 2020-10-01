BILLINGS — Great Falls High's homecoming football game Friday against Belgrade has been canceled.
An announcement was made Thursday by Great Falls Schools superintendent Tom Moore in a press release.
The Belgrade News reported via Twitter on Thursday that all of Belgrade's weekend sporting events have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The News reported that there were three positive tests at Belgrade, and that 14 staff members and 165 students are in quarantine.
The News reported that Belgrade's home football game against Bozeman next week is also in doubt.
Though Friday's football game is canceled, Moore said Great Falls High is planning to go ahead with its homecoming coronation and parade plans.
