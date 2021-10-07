HELENA — The feeling of fall is in the air and with it, you can feel the importance of each high school football game magnified.
Last week, on the first day of October, both Helena Capital and Helena High notched important wins: The Bruins won in Butte 43-3 over the third-ranked Bulldogs at the time, while Helena High won a key game of its own, blasting No. 4 Glacier 48-24.
The wins also turned the Western AA standings, outside of the top spot where No. 1 Missoula Sentinel sits, into a jumbled mess. Capital and Butte are tied for second at 3-1, while Helena High and Glacier are tied fourth at 2-2.
One of those five teams will open the Class AA playoffs on the road but according to Helena High head coach Scott Evans, playoff seeding is the farthest thing from the Bengals' mind.
"Right now, we are just in the flow, focused on one game at a time," he said. "Earlier in the year, I think we were focused on some other things. Now, we are just worried about what we can do to get better each week and staying in the flow."
The Helena offense was certainly in the flow last week as Kaden Huot accounted for six touchdowns — three on the ground and three through the air — while rushing for 149 yards. Helena had 255 as a team.
It was the second time this season Huot has accounted for at least six touchdowns as he threw for three more and 170 yards. Friday night, the Bengals will take their show on the road to take on winless Kalispell Flathead.
The Braves are 0-6 on the season and are scoring less than 10 points per game, while allowing more than 50 on defense, which doesn't bode well for Flathead against Huot and the explosive Bengal offense.
"We got a lot of confidence last week," Evans said. "And I think that proved to us what we can be. (Flathead) is trying to figure out who they are right now and find that identity and we just need to make sure they don't find it against us."
At the same time Helena High is kicking off in Kalispell, fifth-ranked Capital will be playing host to Missoula Hellgate at Vigilante Stadium.
The Bruins (4-2, 3-1) control their own destiny in the race for the top seed in the Western AA, but that would require beating top-ranked Sentinel, as well as Helena High in the regular-season finale.
First things first: Missoula Hellgate.
The Knights have just one win the Western AA and two overall. Last week, Hellgate lost what could be a crucial matchup with Missoula Big Sky in the race for the No. 6 seed, although an upset over Capital would boost their postseason hopes.
Yet, the Bruins have scored 40 points or more in three of their last four, including both of their Western AA home games.
Part of the reason for that is a dominant run game that features Dylan Graham, Luke Sullivan and Tuff Adams. Sullivan (448 yards, 4 TD) and Graham (335 yards, 4 TD) have been especially effective for Capital as each is averaging more than eight yards per rushing attempt.
"It's great to have Dylan Graham back," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "He provides a spark. But, it's great to have Luke Sullivan back there and Tuff Adams. We now have three guys and our depth there is certainly a strength."
While the running game has been coming on for the Bruins, quarterback Joey Michelotti had arguably his best game as a Bruin with two touchdown passes a week ago. For the season, he's now completing 60 percent of his throws and has five touchdown passes compared to three interceptions.
"He was pretty poised," Mihelish said of his junior quarterback's performance against Butte." He threw the ball well, whether it was dig routes or flat routes, even on a vertical down the field. He was making his reads and the guys were blocking for him."
Providing time for Connor Dick will be a priority for the Knights but that will be easier said than done against Capital, which boasts the top two sack leaders in Class AA in Talon Marsh (10 sacks) and Cole Soper who is tied second with seven. Dick has thrown 18 touchdowns for the Knights and averages 338 yards per game.
Elsewhere in the Helena area, East Helena will be back on the field after missing last week's game against Hamilton due to contact tracing, eligibility and also some injuries the program was dealing with.
However, the Vigilantes are back with enough numbers this week and will welcome Corvallis to East Helena on Friday for their final home game of the 2021 season (7 p.m.).
Both teams are in search of their first win. East Helena scored 22 points earlier in the season against Browning, and eight points against Whitefish, and Corvallis, which is 0-6, has allowed at least 40 points in every game this season.
A little farther down the road, No. 3 Townsend will host second-ranked Columbus in a massive Southern B contest. The Bulldogs are unbeaten in division play and so is Columbus (5-0, 2-0), which has pitched three shutouts this season and not allowed any team to score more than 19 points in a game.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0), who boast two-way standout Gavin Vandenacre, as well as quarterback Trey Hoveland, have been dominant on both sides of the ball, outscoring teams 156-13 in four wins, with their only loss coming to No. 1 Florence-Carlton.
Jefferson (3-2, 1-1) will travel to Bigfork and the No. 8 team in Class B, which has suffered a pair of close losses, will look to improve its playoff position in the Southern B with a win behind Braden Morris and a passing attack that accounted for four touchdowns last week in a win.
Kickoff for all area games is slated for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.