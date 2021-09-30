BILLINGS — The football rivalry between Billings Central and Laurel reached its apex last November when the teams met in the Class A state championship game. In 75 all-time meetings, it was the first time the Rams and Locomotives played for the title.
Laurel whipped Central 34-0 to win its first championship in 18 years, but don’t go thinking that has any bearing on either team’s preparation for the latest installment of what is the oldest rivalry in Yellowstone County, which will be contested Friday at 7 p.m. at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College.
It’s a new season, and No. 2 Laurel (4-0) and No. 3 Central (4-0) both find themselves again in the heat of the playoff hunt, which makes this a top-five matchup with big implications.
Frankly, last year was last year.
“For us it’s out the window,” Locomotives coach Mike Ludwig said. “I don’t know what they’re thinking over there, but for us, we’re not going to use anything from the championship.
“It’s a big game for us. It’s a conference game. We’re trying to win the conference, they’re trying to win the conference. It’s about seeding in the playoffs. That’s kind of what it comes down to. We need to play well because we’re trying to reach our goals.”
Central coach Jim Stanton had a similar thought.
“They left very little doubt as to who was the best that day, but we haven’t dwelled on that at all,” Stanton said. “It’s not something we’re bringing up or talking about. Very few of these kids had an opportunity to contribute in that game.
“You can’t live on the things that happened in the past. We know Laurel is going to always be a challenge, and our focus is on what we can control.”
Both teams graduated scores of quality seniors, which opened the door for untapped talent to emerge.
Through four games, Stanton’s Rams are led on offense by running backs Clay Oven and Kade Boyd. That duo has combined for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns in a rushing scheme that attacks defenses with pulling guards, sweeps and misdirections — otherwise known as Central’s calling card.
The Rams haven’t thrown it much, but four of QB Adam Balkenbush’s 10 completions have gone for touchdowns.
“It’s the deception of their offense that makes it difficult. A fake here and a fake there, and then they give it to the third guy,” Ludwig said. “They’re pulling linemen all the time. They put their linemen in good positions because they pull, and it’s about angles and leverage.
“The biggest thing is the stuff that goes on in the backfield. We’ve told our kids this week that every single snap you’ve got to be locked in. You can’t have a mental letdown. After every play you have to refocus because their offense is so dynamic. And you can’t assume it’s always going to be a run.”
Laurel’s offense is helmed by first-year starting quarterback Kyson Moran, who Ludwig said has made strides as a team leader. But he also has the numbers to back up his performance: a 69% completion rate with 676 yards and 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Running back Beau Dantic is a big factor in the running game. He leads the team with 213 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Konnor Gregerson and Dalton Boehler, meanwhile, have emerged as top receiving threats.
“Just limit our mistakes,” Stanton said of the keys to his team’s success. “There will be opportunities to create some plays for individuals, but the big thing is how we respond to a sudden change or to adversity — how we fight back when things aren’t going very well.
“Our key is always going to be to play solid defense and control the football, and this game will be no different. It’s going to be a game where it’s two evenly matched teams. This will be a huge challenge, there’s no question about it.”
Defensively, Laurel has allowed 21 points in four games, all of them coming in a 28-21 victory at Lewistown. Otherwise, the Locomotives pitched shutouts against Livingston, Sidney and Hardin.
Central is allowing an average of just 7.0 points per game. Its best win to date was a 17-9 victory over rival Miles City in the season opener.
Friday will mark the 76th all-time meeting between the Locomotives and Rams. Central leads the series 56-18-1.
