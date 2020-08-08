MISSOULA — Veteran high school coach Jim Benn has been hired as head varsity football coach for the Bigfork Vikings.
Benn, 46, served as athletic director and assistant varsity football coach at Loyola Sacred Heart last season. Prior to that, the Frenchtown product had coaching stints in Manhattan, Corvallis, Huntley Project, Ronan and Malta.
Benn will teach at the middle school in Bigfork. His son, standout wideout and defensive back Cormac Benn, will transfer from Loyola to Bigfork.
Benn succeeds Patrick Munson, who lasted just one season at the helm. The story was first reported by KGEZ sports director Anthony Nachreiner in Kalispell.
