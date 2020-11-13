MISSOULA — Flint Creek football coach Mike Cutler has plenty of motivation to keep the Titans' season alive when they take the field in the playoffs Saturday.
He’s known for a long time 2020 was going to be his final season coaching his son, Kade Cutler, who’s heading to Montana State to play for coach Jeff Choate. He also decided before this season that it would be his final year coaching the Flint Creek co-op (Drummond-Philipsburg) so he could watch Kade play at MSU.
His focus has more so been on Fort Benton. The Longhorns are led by Jory Thompson, and Mike Cutler doesn't want to lose to his former teammate from the early 1990s at Montana Western, where they were coached by Choate. It's their first time facing each other as coaches.
Most importantly, there’s a trip to the State C 8-Man championship game on the line when the teams that have been No. 1 and No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com poll this season kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fort Benton.
“The games feel like they get bigger and better,” Mike Cutler said Friday as the team prepared to practice before making the four-hour drive to Fort Benton Friday evening. “But I haven’t thought about it possibly being the last game of my coaching career or coaching Kade. I was too focused on what we need to get done this week to beat Fort Benton.
“People that think about it, they second guess their decision. I’m not. I’ve enjoyed every minute with these kids. I do not think about how this could be the last game. If you think that way, it will be your last game.”
The Titans aren’t ready to end their season. They’re trying to capture their third championship in four seasons after winning in 2017 and 2018. They were knocked out in the quarterfinals last year and have blown away their opposition to the tune of a 10-0 record on their revenge tour of sorts.
Kade Cutler has been the starting quarterback for each of the past three seasons and was an all-state player on offense, defense and at two special teams positions last year. It’s been a fruitful four years playing for his father after being molded by other coaches through eighth grade.
“It’s been great,” Mike Cutler said of their four years together. “It’s come with some difficulties for both of us, father-son and all those types of things. We made a decision when I started coaching him that I wouldn’t coach him at home. I might be watching film, but we don’t talk about it at the dinner table.
“As far as coaching him, it’s been fantastic. He’s been easy to coach because he’s been around football his whole life. I’m not going to say he’s a coach on the field like some people do, but he knows what we’re doing and how to do it.”
Thompson, a Kalispell Flathead grad, shares a common thread with Mike Cutler because his son, Jace Thompson, is also a senior. Jace Thompson is an all-state running back and linebacker who is bound for Montana Tech. With them leading the way, Fort Benton is also undefeated, going 8-0 and winning the Northern C conference.
The teams have been on a collision course since the bracket was released. It’s a matchup that could be considered worthy of the championship game, but Mike Cutler cautions to not discount Shelby (6-1) and Scobey (9-1) in the other semifinal.
Flint Creek will host the title game if it wins Saturday. First up, though, is a physical, run-heavy game against a Fort Benton team that Mike Cutler said reminds him of his team in part because both squads take on the identities of their coaches, who are former hard-nosed linebackers.
“They do a lot of the same concepts on offense and defense,” Mike Cutler said. “When you have two linebacker head coaches, you can only imagine what happens. There’s going to be three yards and a cloud of dust. And then we’ll line up and do it again with a smile on our face.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.