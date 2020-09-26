MISSOULA — It's not just the winning.
It's the freedom that comes with feeling like a kid again.
The laughter and competition and razzing one another, enjoying all the things that make high school football such a hoot. The belief in the future. The will to push yourself harder than you've ever pushed, creating memories that never die.
That's what Jared Koskela has cooking in Thompson Falls. Even the thought of it warms my heart.
"When you see it in their faces that this pandemic isn't really affecting them and they're happy, it's great to see," said the Blue Hawks head coach, whose fourth-ranked team has stormed to a 5-0 record on the Class C 8-man level.
"These kids needed something. This is their out from all this other stuff. Even though they're wearing masks and stuff and we changed a few things during practice just to adapt to the rules, the kids really haven't missed a beat."
If you don't think Montana high schools should be playing football, you probably don't have a full appreciation of the value of the game. You've never felt that sense of pride walking off a field, weary, muddy and exhausted, savoring success as a unit.
Every young Montana man should feel it once or twice. That's my belief.
"There's not a lot of things that people look forward to in small towns, but sports in the school is huge," Koskela said. "Just knowing that we may not have a next week, you go 100 percent."
You might say Thompson Falls, with its population of 1,400, is in a bit of a time warp. There are no limitations on fans coming to the home games. If you're scared about social distancing, you can park next to the football field and watch from you car.
The Blue Hawks are a sight to see this fall. They struggled mightily in 2017 and 2018 on the 11-man Class B level, but it still wasn't easy selling the kids on moving to the 8-man level last year. Some viewed it as a step down in competition.
Koskela and his troops have learned differently. For starters, the 8-man game is a whole different beast when it comes to putting together a defensive scheme.
"When you lose three guys on defense, it just completely messed me up," confided Koskela, who is in his seventh season at the helm.
"That's why we struggled at times last year. I was trying to figure out what defense that would work. In 11 man, kids have certain responsibilities. In 8 man, it's like this position now has two responsibilities and you start going through it and it's like, I can't account for the quarterback. The even number messes you up."
Koskela credits his coaching peers with helping him pick up on the game defensively. He's picked it up quite nicely, leading the fourth-ranked Blue Hawks to four straight shutout wins, including a 52-0 triumph Friday at Arlee.
Koskela deserves a big salute for reviving the Thompson Falls program. The former Montana Tech player never really set out to be a head coach when he joined the football staff of his high school alma mater a decade ago, but that's the way it has turned out for the civil engineer who works for the forest service.
Koskela will tell you it's all about the players, past and present.
"We've worked our way onto the map again and you have to give credit to those seniors last year, working up to that No. 4 ranking," he said of the 406mtsports.com weekly football poll. "This year we've stayed there.
"The kids have been telling me when they walk into the Town Pump and stuff it's like, 'Hey, good game on Friday.' I've even heard we're going to shut the town down here so everybody can attend on Saturdays during the playoffs. I'm starting to hear those rumblings around and there's a lot more people on social media talking about us."
Those games, that small-town electricity, that's why I became a sports writer. Standing in the cold rain on the sidelines under the lights on October nights in Iowa, the warm feeling hit me like a Norman Rockwell painting.
Did I like getting run over by players in hot pursuit while trying to snap a cool action photo with my cheap camera and flash? Probably not so much.
But I'd do it all over again in a heartbeat.
