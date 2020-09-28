BILLINGS — The 406mtsports.com high school football Class A rankings fluctuated thanks to Billings Central’s 28-14 win at rival Laurel on Friday.
The Rams moved up from No. 5 to No. 3, swapping spots with the Locomotives.
Scobey moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 in the 8-Man rankings thanks to its 36-6 win over defending state champion Fairview, which fell from No. 3 to No. 7. Shelby joined the 8-Man rankings at No. 10.
In 6-Man, Froid-Lake also jumped up three spots, from No. 7 to No. 4, after its 73-36 over Richey-Lambert, which traded places with Froid-Lake.
The top six spots in the Class B rankings didn't change, but the final four did thanks to Huntley Project's 33-27 win over previous No. 7 Red Lodge. Project is now No. 10.
The Class AA rankings remained the same, although they might change this week, when No. 2 Billings Senior and No. 4 Billings West face off.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (3-0)
2. Billings Senior (3-0)
3. Helena (3-0)
4. Billings West (3-0)
5. Kalispell Glacier (3-0)
Class A
1. Hamilton (5-0)
2. Miles City (3-0)
3. Billings Central (3-0) (+2)
4. Dillon (4-1)
5. Laurel (2-1) (-2)
Class B
1. Fairfield (3-0)
2. Manhattan (4-0)
3. Glasgow (5-0)
4. Florence-Carlton (4-1)
5. Malta (3-0)
6. Columbus (3-1)
7. Bigfork (3-2) (+1)
8. Townsend (4-1) (+1)
9. Eureka (3-1) (+1)
10. Huntley Project (2-1) (Previously unranked)
8-Man
1. Fort Benton (4-0)
2. Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) (4-0)
3. Thompson Falls (5-0) (+1)
4. Joliet (4-0) (+1)
5. Westby-Grenora (5-0) (+1)
6. Scobey (4-1) (+3)
7. Fairview (3-1) (-4)
8. Belt (4-1)
9. Charlo (4-1) (-2)
10. Shelby (3-1) (Previously unranked)
6-Man
1. Big Sandy (3-0)
2. Hot Springs (2-0)
3. Shields Valley (5-0)
4. Froid-Lake (4-0) (+3)
5. Power-Dutton-Brady (3-0)
6. Broadview-Lavina (3-1)
7. Richey-Lambert (4-1) (-3)
8. Denton-Geyser-Stanford (4-1)
9. Roy-Winifred (3-1)
10. Harlowton-Ryegate (4-1)
