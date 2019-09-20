BILLINGS — Billings Central's defense was strong again and its offense broke out in the second half en route to a 43-0 homecoming victory over Glendive on Friday night at Herb Klindt Field.
The defending Class A state champion Rams, ranked No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com football rankings, improved to 3-0 with the Eastern A win. The Red Devils fell to 1-3.
Central has often taken its time to reach the end zone this season, and that cloud-of-dust offense continued on Friday. But the Rams put together a couple long plays, including their first score.
On third down and eight late in the first quarter, quarterback Marcus Wittman handed off to fellow junior Michael Hayden, who ran left and handed the ball to Vince Dichos. The 5-foot-5, 130-pound junior bolted off right tackle and galloped 38 yards for a touchdown.
Vince Dichos rushes 38 yards on a reverse for a TD with 2:40 left in the 1Q. @wearebc1 7@DevilNation1 0#MTscores pic.twitter.com/QPW58d12Aj— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) September 21, 2019
The Rams embarked on a long drive midway through the second quarter, and junior Derek Damjanovich finished it off with an 8-yard TD run.
Derek Damjanovich runs 8 yards for a score with 3:01 left in the first half. @wearebc1 14@DevilNation1 0#MTscores pic.twitter.com/ekz7M9Yj4V— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) September 21, 2019
Despite the 14-0 halftime lead, Central’s coaches chewed the players out at halftime, Damjanovich said.
The Rams immediately gave their coaches something to celebrate.
Damjanovich, who blocked two punts in last week’s 35-0 win over Sidney, ran 75 yards untouched on the first play from scrimmage of the second half to put Central up by three touchdowns.
“We weren’t really connecting,” Damjanovich said of the first half performance. “We picked it up in the second half.”
Wittman found senior Charlie Parkan for a 22-yard TD with 4:49 left in the third quarter, and junior Junior Brackenridge rushed for a 13-yard score at the end of the quarter. Sophomore Max Studer scored the final touchdown on a 3-yard run in the fourth.
Marcus Wittman completes a 22-yard TD pass to Charlie Parkan with 4:49 left in the 3Q. @wearebc1 29@DevilNation1 0#MTscores pic.twitter.com/Gw1yQWisu6— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) September 21, 2019
The Rams have outscored their opponents 95-7 though three games. The lone touchdown was scored in the season opener against Lewistown, which nearly fumbled a fourth down snap but found the end zone on an up-for-grabs pass.
Damjanovich said every defensive position group has played well, and he highlighted senior tackle Alex Balkenbush and 310-pound junior nose guard JaQuawhann Booth.
“We’ve just been pretty good off the bat,” Damjanovich said.
The Red Devils have lost seven of their last eight games, and their one victory was by forfeit last week against Livingston, which canceled its varsity season. Glendive coach Ryan Buckley left Friday’s game with some silver linings.
“It’s been a while since we’ve competed against these guys. Most of the games are over in the first quarter,” Buckley said. “I’m happy with our kids. They competed hard. Central’s a good team, but we gave them a run there for a while.”
