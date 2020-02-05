Central faces off against Havre

Billings Central's Mason Yochum (44), shown in October against Havre, signed with Carroll College to continue his football career.

 Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — Billings Central senior Mason Yochum signed his letter of intent to play football at Carroll College, the Saints announced Wednesday.

Yochum will focus on linebacker at the next level, according to Carroll's announcement.

Yochum was an all-state linebacker for the Rams and earned first-team all-Eastern A honors at tight end/slot receiver this past season. He helped the Rams win the 2018 Class A state title.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments