BILLINGS — Billings Central senior Mason Yochum signed his letter of intent to play football at Carroll College, the Saints announced Wednesday.
Yochum will focus on linebacker at the next level, according to Carroll's announcement.
A defensive stopper is coming to Helena from the Magic City!!— Carroll Football (@FootballCarroll) February 5, 2020
A hard-nosed linebacker from Billings, MT!!
Saints fans, please welcome Mason Yochum to the family!!#C4 #FIGHTCLUB2020 @mason_yochum pic.twitter.com/ReBOSj1WQp
Yochum was an all-state linebacker for the Rams and earned first-team all-Eastern A honors at tight end/slot receiver this past season. He helped the Rams win the 2018 Class A state title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.