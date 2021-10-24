BILLINGS — Billings Central will be hosting two high school playoff contests on Saturday.

The Rams will host rival Laurel in the Class A girls soccer state championship match at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Amend Park. 

Central will entertain Libby in the first round of the Class A football playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College. 

With the contests both being Montana High School Association postseason events, admission passes are not valid. Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $6 for students for each contest.

