BILLINGS — Billings Central’s home football game against Hardin on Friday will be played at Lockwood High School.
Central usually plays its home games at Herb Klindt Field under a partnership with Rocky Mountain College. But RMC's COVID-19 policy is to limit visitors to its campus, and that extends to athletic facilities. For the duration of that policy, Billings Central’s home games will continue to be played at Lockwood, according to Billings Central athletic director Mike Ryan.
Ryan said the Rams are eager to return to Herb Klindt, but until then Ryan said they’re grateful to Lockwood athletic director Mike Erickson and superintendent Tobin Novario for accommodating them.
“They’ve been very welcoming,” Ryan said.
Rams football players will receive four tickets which they can distribute for games. Each visiting player will receive two, and cheerleaders and band members from both participating schools will receive two tickets as well.
Ryan said masks are required at the Lockwood field and that family pods of spectators are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Friday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
