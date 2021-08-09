Billings Officials Association football meeting scheduled Aug 9, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Billings Officials Association is having its first football meeting of the year Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Riverside Middle School library. All current and prospective officials are welcome. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Billings Officials Association Prep-sports Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 'Heck of a run': Helena Senators take second at Northwest Regionals Legion A Northwest Regional: Gallatin Valley Outlaws clinch championship game berth Boulder-Arrowhead wins Little League regional opener in walk-off fashion Montana football team, coach Hauck excited about start of fall camp Monday Belgrade’s Gabby Weber grateful for basketball fundraiser
