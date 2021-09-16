BILLINGS — The urgency in Brandon Anton’s voice was unmistakable.
Before sending the offense onto the Wendy’s Field turf at Daylis Stadium late in Thursday night’s game, the Billings Senior assistant football coach gathered the players around him and gave the Broncs one final directive.
“You have to get a first down!” Anton told them.
The Broncs had seen a four-touchdown lead whittled down to seven points, and Bozeman Gallatin had pinned them back at their own 6 with 4:31 to play. Yes, with momentum leaning Gallatin’s way, a test of a team's fortitude was called for.
Senior quarterback Christian Emineth took the first snap from the shotgun formation, saw room on the left side, kept the ball on his read option and rambled 20 yards. A personal foul penalty of 15 yards was tacked on and the Broncs had granted Anton’s wish, and then some.
From there, they drove the remaining 58 yards, chewing up the final minutes as well. And when Peyton Morton powered in from four yards out, the Broncs finally had a 35-21 win, a victory that sort of seemed like an escape, though Senior never trailed.
“We were really struggling the second half,” said Emineth, who threw touchdown passes to Malikye Simpson, Jacob Miller and Zeke Ramirez to help Senior build a 28-0 first-half lead. “We just really needed to bring some energy so the time came where I had a chance. So I pulled (the ball back) and brought some energy and then our team worked hard and grinded.”
The same could be said for the Raptors. After Miller’s ninth rushing touchdown of the season gave Senior a 28-0 lead late in the second quarter, Gallatin quarterback Braeden Mikkelson connected with Noah Dahlke from 69 yards out to cut the Raptors’ deficit to 28-7 at the break.
Mikkelson and Dahlke connected for two second-half scores, the second coming with 4:36 left in the game to get the Raptors within 28-21. Gallatin’s ensuing kick pinned the Broncs deep in their own territory, but the Raptors couldn’t come up with one final stop.
“I’m not too big on moral victories, you know, you’ve got to play four quarters,” Gallatin coach Hunter Chandler said, “especially against a good football team like this. Billings Senior’s got a great program, coach (Chris) Murdock does a really good job.
“It was my fault, I didn’t have the guys ready to go at the beginning of the game. We dug ourselves too big of a hole, but I am proud of the way they responded in the second half. But too little, too late.”
The victory was the second in a row for the Broncs after a loss to fifth-ranked Helena two weeks ago. They improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Eastern AA behind Emineth’s 149 passing yards and 296 team rushing yards.
Miller, who averaged 99 yards per game on the ground coming into the night, carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards. Emineth gained 76 yards, Morton 56, and Simpson carried three times for 42 yards.
“Like I told the kids, they make a lot of sacrifices and that showed tonight,” Murdock said. “They kept battling for four quarters and ultimately we’re proud of how the game went as a whole. I’m very proud of their effort and how much time they’ve invested, so they should enjoy the win.”
Mikkelson threw for 233 yards on 12-of-20 passing. Dahlke caught six passes for 141 yards for the Raptors (2-2, 0-2).
