GREAT FALLS — The Billings Senior football team ended its regular season with a back-and-forth 31-28 win at Eastern AA opponent Great Falls CMR.
The Broncs (4-4, 3-2) led 10-0 after one quarter but trailed 14-10 at halftime. A 14-0 third quarter put Senior up 24-14, but CMR (2-5, 1-4) pulled within three on an 83-yard punt return from Bryce Nelson early in the fourth. The Broncs went up 31-21 with 7:43 left on a 27-yard pass from Michael Ohlin to Oran Nash-Bergen.
With 14 seconds left, Wesley Tilleman blocked a Jackson Burckley punt, and Steven Nguyen recovered it in the end zone. Senior recovered the ensuing onside kick to end the game.
Senior quarterback Michael Ohlin completed 18 of 26 passes for 209 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Burckley caught 11 passes for 136 yards and one TD, while Alyas Wright ran for 81 yards and a score on 20 carries.
For CMR, Logan Corn rushed 13 times for 79 yards and a TD. He and Raef Newbrough combined to complete 11 of 24 passes for 91 yards. Each quarterback threw an interception, and Corn connected with Keegan Barnes for a 26-yard TD.
