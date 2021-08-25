BILLINGS — Twenty-four hours to a football coach is a big deal. There’s a rhythm and routine to a week in the life of a football team and when any of that gets disrupted, it can leave a coach with an uncomfortable feeling.
Even on opening week.
So when Billings Senior kicks off the 2021 season against Butte on Thursday — not Friday, mind you — Broncs coach Chris Murdock can finally let loose some of his angst about the schedule.
“When you open on a Thursday instead of a Friday, you’re already thinking you’re trying to get everything squeezed in,” Murdock said earlier this week as the Broncs got in one of their final practices before the start of the season. “You’re listening to your own heartbeat in the middle of the night when you’re trying to sleep and not think about the game on Thursday.
“You always have a sense of urgency, but the sense of urgency is amped up even more because you have one less day.”
In other Billings football openers, West pays a visit to Missoula Sentinel at a special meeting place and Skyview hopes to extend what was a feel-good season for the Falcons, three wins and all.
Billings Central, last season’s Class A runner-up, is off opening weekend.
Butte at Senior, Thursday, 7 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium: One might think Murdock’s real anxiety would come from having to replace Junior Bergen. After all, the receiver-turned-quarterback rushed for 868 yards and 17 touchdowns, passed for 1,082 yards and 12 more scores, and also had 57 receiving yards before first committing to Montana State and then winding up as a redshirt freshman on the Montana Grizzlies’ roster.
But Murdock expressed confidence in senior quarterback Christian Emineth, who made three appearances behind center as a sophomore, throwing for 311 yards on 67% passing with three scores and three interceptions.
Senior, which went 8-2 last season losing only to runner-up Billings West and state champion Missoula Sentinel, also returns running back Jacob Miller (1,111 rushing yards) along with what the Broncs expect to be a stout defense anchored by linebackers Peyton Morton and Alex Allred.
“We’re a scrappy group, I mean, we’re just fighters,” Murdock said, describing what seems to be the Broncs’ brand in recent seasons. “We just know nothing’s going to be given to us and we’re going to go out and fight for it. That’s how we roll.”
Billings West at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m. Friday, Washington-Grizzly Stadium: No need to mention to Golden Bears coach Rob Stanton about this game being a rematch from last year’s Class AA state title game won by Sentinel 24-15.
Oh, he’s aware some will label it that way. Stanton just isn’t buying it.
“If we would have played them a week after the state championship, that’s a (rematch) or a revenge game,” Stanton said. “Everything’s new. They have a new team and we have a new team.”
New teams. New players. New stories.
That said, it’s still a fun way to open the season. Yes, the Spartans and Bears lost their share of players to graduation. But West, particularly, returns more than a few stars, quarterback Isaiah Claunch (2,124 yards, 25 touchdowns) and Mr. Playmaker himself, Taco Dowler (1,048 receiving yards, 13 TDs), among them.
Win or lose, Stanton said the team is simply eager to play on the home field of the Grizzlies, even if the stadium won’t have the thunderous reverberation of a Griz game.
“It’s special, and we’ll probably get there a little bit early just so they can walk around a bit on the field, look at it, get that stuff over with,” Stanton said. “I don’t know how many people are going to be there, but it’s going to feel like it’s about 10 because I don’t think we’re going to have 25,000 people there.
“It’s going to feel real quiet at times and it’s not going to be loud, like it is when they’ve been to a Griz game. But it’ll be cool for them to play in that atmosphere.”
Kalispell Flathead at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium: Nathan Wahl is into his fourth season now as the Falcons’ head coach, and he finally has what he considers a luxury: A returning starting quarterback.
Granted, Dylan Goodell missed three games last season due to a high ankle sprain, but having a familiar signal-caller behind center only adds to the continuity and growing confidence within the program.
Skyview ended a 22-game losing streak two games into the 2020 season, and went on to win two more times before falling in the first round of the playoffs. To finish the season 3-5 was notable, at least to the Falcons, and Wahl and the players are hoping to build on what last year’s group started, beginning with Friday’s opener against the Braves.
“We got over the hurdle of our first win in quite a while and I think it validated our kids a little bit,” Wahl said. “Even though we would always like to finish with a win every year, we were really happy to start showing some momentum, pushing in the right direction. We just feel like we’re moving the right way.”
The Falcons return several players whom Wahl feels will be playmakers for his team. But the coach is putting stock behind three returning offensive linemen — Hunter Nixdorf, Napus Rattenapeth and Dylan Zoller — as one of the building blocks to a successful Skyview season.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, they’ve been dinged by COVID-19 protocols during their preseason camp. Several players have had to miss practice time, though Wahl said it has yet to be a debilitating obstacle.
Some players will miss Friday’s game, but Wahl still deemed his squad to be at “full strength.”
“Everything’s an opportunity,” he said. “We have some great kids stepping in and we’re ready to roll.”
